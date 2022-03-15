Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Welcome To Crypto Island’: PJ Vogt Plots TV Series & Docs Based On Wild Internet Podcast

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Film Set For Cannes Premiere
Read the full story

CBS Sets Whitney Houston Special Marking A Decade Since Singer’s Death

Whitney Houston Ross Marino Archive / MediaPunch /IPX

A one-hour special featuring never before seen Whitney Houston interview moments will air on CBS next month to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the singer’s death.

Whitney, A Look Back, produced by Entertainment Tonight and made up of footage from ET’s vault, will air Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The one-hour special will include what producers call lost performances and rare moments alongside new interviews with Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price. The special will also explore new details about the days leading up to and following the singer’s death.

Houston, whose hit songs included  “Saving All My Love For You” and “I Will Always Love You,” died Feb. 11, 2012, at age 48 of an accidental drowning in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel room, with toxicology reports indicating multiple drug use.

Whitney, A Look Back is produced by Entertainment Tonight, with Erin Johnson as Executive Producer and Leslie Kawaguchi and Whitney Wallace serving as Co-Executive Producers.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad