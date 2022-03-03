Oscar-Nominated ‘When We Were Bullies’ Short Documentary Set For HBO Debut

The only Oscar-nominated documentary without a distributor has finally found a home.
HBO Documentary Films has acquired the Academy Award-nominated documentary short, When We Were Bullies, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO’s Phantom Limb, Human Remains). The documentary debuts Wednesday, March 30 at 9 ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
The short begins with a mind boggling coincidence from 25 years ago. That ultimately leads filmmaker Rosenblatt to track down his fifth grade class to see what they remember from a bullying incident that occurred 50 years ago. Weaving together a collage of archival material, found footage, stop-motion animation and interviews with classmates and a teacher from the time, the film is a highly personal look back at a Brooklyn schoolyard incident that resonated for decades.
