‘Wheel Of Fortune’: Bellamie Blackstone Named Exec Producer Following Mike Richards Departure

Wheel of Fortune has found its new boss.

Bellamie Blackstone has been named exec producer of the long-running gameshow as it heads into its 40th season.

Bellamie Blackstone & Steve Schwartz Sony

Separately, longtime supervising producer Steve Schwartz has been promoted to co-exec producer.

This comes after Wheel of Fortune was caught in the crossfire of last year’s Jeopardy! turmoil when Mike Richards, who was exec producer of both shows, was forced to step down.

Schwartz stepped up to oversee the production of the show’s 39th season.

It also comes after host Pat Sajak and co-host Vanna White signed up to continue on the show through the 2023/24 season. Production will wrap on the 39th season later this month with new episodes airing through June.

Blackstone recently served as exec producer of Netflix’s Nicholas Cage hosted History of Swear Words as well as Kids Say the Darndest Things and Hulu’s I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman. She has worked on gameshows including Press Your Luck, Deal or No Deal and 1 vs 100.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be asked to join such an iconic show,” said Blackstone. “Wheel of Fortune is a classic and I’m thrilled to be working with Steve and the entire Wheel of Fortune team taking this beloved show into the next 40 years.”

“With Bellamie joining as executive producer and Steve stepping up as co-executive producer of Wheel of Fortune, we have a terrific team to shepherd this iconic show into the future,” added Suzanne Prete, EVP, Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television. “Bellamie is a creative force with a fresh perspective that will help us extend and expand the Wheel of Fortune franchise in exciting new ways. Throughout season 39, Steve has demonstrated remarkable leadership that is equaled only by his historical knowledge of the show.”

“We have an incredible production group at Wheel of Fortune that I’m proud to be a part of,” said Schwartz. “We are gratified to have produced a show that has linked generations who have invited it into their homes each weeknight. I look forward to welcoming Bellamie and working with her to preserve that legacy and build on it for future generations.”

She is repped by Debra Goldfarb at The Gersh Agency.