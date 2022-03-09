WGA East Members Overwhelmingly Ratify New Contract With G/O Media After Six-Day Strike

Following a six-day strike and four days of picketing in New York City, WGA East members have voted near-unanimously to ratify a new contract with G/O Media covering about 100 staffers at its digital news outlets Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Root, Lifehacker, Kotaku and Jalopnik.

The strike was settled when an agreement was reached on March 6.

“There is power in a union, power in collective action,” said Lowell Peterson, the guild’s executive director. “Some issues are worth taking risks for. Sometimes it is necessary to use the power of a strike. Our members reminded the company that their work creating the content is what creates value for the company. In withdrawing their labor, these members won real gains.”

The WGAE/Gizmodo Media Group bargaining committee said that “99% of the GMG Union voted to ratify the return-to-work agreement that raised wages for all union members, increased parental leave and minimum severance, required trans-inclusive health insurance, and beat back management’s attempt to control how we spoke about our working conditions. We were the first union in digital media to organize with the WGAE and the first to go on an open-ended strike. We won. We know our victory shows workers – and bosses – what is possible. Everyone deserves a union. We’ll never forget the unprecedented support shown to our members.”

According to the union, highlights of the three-year agreement include: