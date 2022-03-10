IMDb TV Orders ‘Western’ Period Comedy Pilot From Michelle Morgan & Lord Miller

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has given a formal pilot order to Western, a half-hour period comedy from Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Sony TV-based Lord Miller.

The project, written by Michelle Morgan (It Happened in LA, K.I.T, Girl Most Likely) has had a blinking green light for several weeks, with casting already underway.

Western follows Polly, a high-society young woman in the 1800s who travels out West in search of a husband — only to discover that she has been catfished by a teenage boy. Now stranded, Polly, along with the town’s other inhabitants, must find their place in this ever-changing new world, confronting and defying all expectations society has of them along the way.

Morgan executive produces with Lord Miller’s Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Karim Zreik; the company’s Aubrey Lee is a producer.

Western is the latest period or contemporary Western-themed TV series to be put in development amid a resurgence of the genre in light of the success of Yellowstone and its prequel 1883.

Lord Miller — whose first series under the company’s Sony TV deal, The Afterparty, was just renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+ — is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Morgan is repped by UTA and Todd Rubenstein at Morris Barnes Levine.