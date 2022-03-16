Wes Ferguson & Imperative Entertainment Team For Prison Siege Podcast ‘Standoff’

EXCLUSIVE: Imperative Entertainment, the company behind the Boomtown podcast, which is being adapted into a Billy Bob Thornton-fronted series from Taylor Sheridan, has set its latest Texas podcast.

The company has teamed with Wes Ferguson on Standoff, a series about Fred Gomez Carrasco, a drug cartel kingpin and orchestrator of the 1974 Huntsville, Texas, prison siege.

Ferguson, whose Texas Monthly article “When ‘Angels in America’ Came to East Texas” is being developed as a limited series for HBO Max, is the creator and host of the podcast, which explores the siege that was one of the most infamous hostage crises in American history and played out in dramatic fashion over 11 days, all in front of a terrified national audience.

The 10-part series, which launches March 21, will feature 100 hours of audio containing the actual hostage negotiations and the deadly shoot-out.

Produced by Imperative, it is exec produced by the company’s President of Podcasts Jason Hoch. Shaine Freeman is Sound Engineer. It will launch weekly on all podcast platforms and will also be available to binge, ad-free on the Imperative Entertainment Premium Channel on Apple Podcast Subscriptions.

Standoff also features Grammy-winning artists Max Baca, who created the original score for the series; Flaco Jimenez, who plays accordion; and Ray Benson, who sings the main theme, “Huntsville,” which was originally released by Merle Haggard and the Strangers in 1971. Four original 1970s corridos about Fred Carrasco are featured in the series.

Imperative Entertainment’s podcast division is behind series including The Comeback featuring Sylvester Stallone, American Skyjacker: The Final Flight of Martin McNally and The Baron of Botox as well as Boomtown.