Wendi McLendon-Covey Joins Disney+’s Teen Rom-Com ‘Prom Pact’

EXCLUSIVE: The Goldbergs‘ Wendi McLendon-Covey is set to star opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Prom Pact, Disney+’s teen rom-com movie. Milo Manheim also stars in the Original Movie from director Anya Adams (Ginny & Georgia) and Disney Branded Television.

In the teen romantic comedy, it’s the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top ’80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

McLendon-Covey will play Alyssa, Mandy’s (Lee) mom. Alyssa is smart, perceptive, caring and proud of her daughter, although she wishes Mandy would allow herself to have a little more fun during her high school years.

Margaret Cho, Blake Draper, Monique Green, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki and David S. Jung also star.

As Deadline exclusively reported, McLendon-Covey just signed a new deal to return to ABC’s popular comedy The Goldbergs, in which she stars as Beverly, and also serves as an executive producer. She has earned two Critics Choice TV Award nominations for her performance. The network has yet to make a renewal decision for Season 10 of The Goldbergs, but a pickup appears likely following McLendon-Covey’s new deal. She’s repped by UTA, John Carrabino Management and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.