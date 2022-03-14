‘Wendell & Wild’: Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett & More To Star In Netflix Stop-Motion Pic From ‘Coraline’s Henry Selick

Key and Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are reteaming as part of the cast of Wendell & Wild, a new animated film that Oscar nominee Henry Selick (Coraline) is directing for Netflix, which will also star Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting), Natalie Martinez (The Twilight Zone), Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves), Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Igal Naor (300: Rise of an Empire), David Harewood (Tulip Fever), Maxine Peake (Black Mirror), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction).

The film written by Selick and Peele is an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot—a tough teen with a load of guilt—to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop-motion.

Selick is producing with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for The Gotham Group, and Peele and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, with The Gotham Group’s Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra exec producing alongside Monkeypaw’s Kamil Oshundara and Ian Cooper. Oscar nominee Bruno Coulais (Les Choristes) is providing the score.

