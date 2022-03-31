‘Survivor’ Ticks Up In Audience To Win Wednesday; ABC’s Covid-19 Retrospective Earns 1.6M Viewers

NBC’s OneChicago slate was on break for the second consecutive week, making room for the latest episode of CBS’ Survivor to win Wednesday primetime in both demo rating and audience.

With both NBC and ABC in repeats, CBS was the top network of the night. Per fast affiliates, Survivor raked in a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.42 million viewers, matching the previous week’s demo and rising in the audience. In the same hour, The Masked Singer (0.7, 4.19M) returned to Fox steady from the preceding episode. The mystery singer competition series was Fox’s top program. The Flash (0.1, 0.57M), which as The CW’s winning title, was stable.

In the following hour, Beyond The Edge (0.4, 2.68M) was stable and tied with Domino Masters (0.4, 1.83M). Both were steady. Kung Fu (0.1, 0.56M) was stable.

The 10 p.m. hour was ruled by a repeat of Chicago P.D. on NBC. Good Sam (0.2, 2.07M), up in audience, was the second-best performing program of the hour and bested ABC’s Covid-19 special. 24 Months That Changed the World – A Special Edition of 20/20 brought in a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 1.59 million viewers.

Thursday touts new episodes of ABC’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, CBS’ comedy slate and the series premiere of How We Roll. NBC is in repeats.