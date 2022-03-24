‘Survivor’ Steady To Lead Wednesday; ‘The Flash’ & ‘Kung Fu’ Rise In Viewers Following Renewals

With NBC’s Chicago slate taking a break for repeats, CBS’ Survivor was the big winner of Wednesday primetime.

In fast nationals, the latest episode of the CBS survival competition series earned the night’s highest demo rating and most viewers. Survivor was steady from the previous week and earned a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.19 million viewers on Wednesday. Survivor‘s stable showing, and NBC’s option to air repeats, gave CBS newcomer Beyond The Edge (0.4, 2.86M) a nice boost rising in demo rating from its premiere. CBS then brought its night to a close with Good Sam (0.2, 2.12) at the bottom of the 10 p .m. hour.

Fox nabbed the second-highest demo rating of the evening with The Masked Singer (0.7, 3.93M), which also matched the previous Wednesday. New series Domino Masters (0.4, 1.96M) followed also steady from the previous week.

ABC’s Wednesday slate was also pretty consistent with the week before. The Goldbergs (0.5, 2.92) and A Million Little Things (0.3, 1.80) both ticked up from last week.

Wednesday was a good night for The CW as The Flash and Kung Fu rose in viewers. Fresh off news of a season renewal, The Flash (0.2, 0.72M) grew 29% in viewers from the preceding episode to mark the series’ most-watched telecast since Dec. 7, 2021. Similarly, Kung Fu (0.1, 0.63M) viewership rose 35% from last Wednesday to reach a season high. Kung Fu was also renewed for at third season.

On Thursday, CBS resumes its March Madness coverage while NBC opts for repeats of its Law & Order programming. Fox boasts new episodes of MasterChef Junior, Call Me Kat and Welcome To Flatch. ABC airs Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and Big Sky.