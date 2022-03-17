‘Survivor’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Lead Wednesday Ratings; ‘Beyond The Edge’ Makes Ok Debut

The second week of Survivor season 42 managed to break Chicago Fire‘s demo-topping streak in the latest Wednesday primetime lineup. While not the top-rated program of the night, Fire was the most-watched.

Per fast affiliates, Survivor was steady from its premiere in the previous week. The latest episode of the CBS competition series earned a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.84 million viewers. The highest-rated program of the night, Survivor also topped The Masked Singer (0.7, 3.85M), Chicago Med (0.6, 6.12M), The Goldbergs (0.4, 2.72M), The Flash (0.1, 0.60M) and The Wonder Years (0.3, 1.93M) in the 8 p.m. hour.

In the following hour, Chicago Fire (0.9, 6.46M) was two tenths down in the demo from the prior week. The NBC drama bested The Conners (0.4, 2.84M), Domino Masters (0.4, 1.71M), Kung Fu (0.1, and 0.44M) and the decent series premiere of CBS’ Beyond the Edge (0.3, 2.16M). Ahead of the premiere Beyond the Edge executive producer David Garfinkle spoke to Deadline about the CBS freshman.

Bringing Wednesday to a close was Chicago P.D. (0.7, 5.26M), which topped the 10 p.m. hour. A repeat of FBI (0.2, 2.97M) bested A Million Little Things (0.2, 1.84M) in audience, but tied in the demo.

When it comes to scripted programs on Thursday, regularly-scheduled titles will return on ABC, NBC and The CW. MasterChef Junior returns for a new season and Welcome to Flatch debuts on Fox. CBS will feature first round coverage of various March Madness games.