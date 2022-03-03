You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Rapper Jack Harlow To Star In 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot Off His First Screen Audition
‘Chicago’ Trio Bests ‘The Amazing Race’ Season Finale To Win Wednesday; ‘Batwoman’ & ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Steady In Finales

Amazing RAce
CBS

NBC’s Chicago series came out on top once again, in a busy Wednesday primetime slate filled with season finales.

Per fast nationals, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med were the highest-rated and most-watched programs of Wednesday evening, respectively. Chicago Med earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.89 million viewers, slightly down from the previous week’s post-Olympics return. Chicago Fire (0.8, 6.70M) was up from the previous episode’s demo rating and stable in viewers. Chicago P.D. (0.7, 5.65M) dropped slightly in viewers from the previous broadcast but topped the 10 p.m. hour.

In the first hour of primetime, Chicago Med tied with The Amazing Race Season 33 finale (0.7, 4.05M) in the demo. The CBS competition program, which saw husband and wife duo Kim and Penn Holderness take home the grand prize, ticked up from the previous week. The Amazing Race finale also matched its January premiere (0.7, 4.24M) in the demo, but fell short of the previous season finale in December 2020.  The Amazing Race was CBS’ best-performing title of the evening.

Going against Chicago Med and The Amazing Race in the eight o’clock hour were I Can See Your Voice (0.3, 1.94M), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 0.49M) and The Goldbergs (0.5, 3.16M). DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which bid farewell to Nick Zano,  was down slightly from its season premiere in October (0.1, 0.60M). The Wonder Years (0.3, 2.17M) was steady.

The Conners (0.4, 3.17M), which tackled gun violence in its latest episode, fell behind Chicago P.D. The latest episode was down from the previous week. The ABC family series tied with the season finale of Fox freshman Next Level Chef. The competition series, which has been renewed for season 2, was significantly down from its football-boosted January premiere (1.2, 4.01M). Los Angeles chef Pyet DeSpain became Next Level Chef‘s first winner.

Also coming to a finale in the same hour was Batwoman (0.1, 0.41M). The CW supe series matched both its season premiere (0.1, 0.46M) and the Season 2 finale (0.1, 0.40M) in June 2021.

There were no finales in the final hour of primetime on Wednesday but A Million Little Things (0.2, 1.71M) dropped in the demo from its midseason return to tie with Good Sam (0.2 1.80M). The CBS newcomer just slightly surpassed AMLT in viewers.

Thursday returns with its regularly scheduled programming after a busy week of finales and State of the Union broadcasts.

