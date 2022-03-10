‘Chicago Fire’ Wins Wednesday Rating & Viewers; ‘The Masked Singer’ Return Ties With ‘Survivor’ Premiere

Wednesday primetime was a busy one as CBS, Fox and The CW welcomed back a number of series. However, even with competing networks’ premieres, NBC was the night’s victor as Chicago Fire brought in the night’s largest audience and highest demo rating.

Chicago Fire rose from the previous week to earn a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.94 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The rest of NBC’s Chicago slate, tied with the season premieres of Survivor and The Masked Singer in the demo.

CBS’ Survivor welcomed a new crop of 18 survivalists for Season 42, set once again in Fiji. The Season 42 premiere (0.8, 4.99M) was down from the previous season opener (1.0, 6.02M) in September 2021, and five tenths behind the pre-pandemic Season 40 debut in February 2020 (1.3, 6.68M). The premiere was also down from the Season 41 finale (0.9, 5.14M), which saw Erika Casupanan walk away victorious.

The Masked Singer Season 7 returned with a number of good, bad and cuddly contestants also down from its previous season opener (1.0, 4.42M) in September. Wednesday’s comeback was also a tenth down from the Season 6 finale in December (0.9, 4.54M) where singer Jewel was the last one standing.

Also in the 8 p.m. hour were Chicago Med (0.8, 6.86M),The Goldbergs (0., 2.28M), The Wonder Years (0.3, 1.54M) and The Flash (0.1, 0.61M).

In the following hour, Fox followed up The Masked Singer with Domino Masters, the newest competition series hosted by Eric Stonestreet. That title had a decent opening (0.4, 1.65M) that put it above The Conners (0.3, 1.68M) and the return of Kung Fu (0.1, 0.63M). The CW drama starring Olivia Liang struggled to match its milestone-making series premiere in April 2021 (0.2, 1.4M). Wednesday’s Kung Fu premiere matched the Season 1 finale (0.1, 0.83M) in demo rating.

The night came to a close with Chicago P.D. (0.8, 6.22M) topping a repeat of FBI and A Million Little Things (0.2, 1.80M).

Thursday primetime will feature the season finale of Fox’s Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.