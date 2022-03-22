NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’ Falls To ‘American Idol’ With Decent Debut; ‘9-1-1’ Returns

The United States finally got its first look at its own version of the Eurovision with NBC’s American Song Contest, which made a two-hour debut on Monday night. The new singing competition on the block, however, fell behind the latest episode of American Idol on ABC.

Debuting in the two-hour spot previously filled by America’s Got Talent: Extreme, American Song Contest made an OK first impression earning a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.89 million viewers in fast affiliates. For comparison, the Season 1 premiere of AGT: Extreme brought in a 0.7 demo rating and 4.33 million viewers in February. The newest singing competition, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, features live new music performances representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. Performers will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song.

American Idol (0.7, 5.15M) and the return of 9-1-1 on Fox (0.7, 5.11M) were nearly neck-and-neck in both measures and tied as the night’s highest-rated programs. The flagship 9-1-1 series was down just slightly from its previous episode back in December (0.8, 5.23). Also in the 8 p.m hour were The Neighborhood (0.6, 5.60M), All American (0.2, 0.62M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.5, 5.20M).

In the following hour, NCIS (0.5, 6.40M) was stable from the previous week and marked Monday’s most-watched program. With 9-1-1 proper back, Lone Star (0.5, 4.34M) moved to the 9 p.m. hour and was stable. All American: Homecoming was also steady (0.1, 0.43M).

The night concluded with NCIS: Hawai’i (0.5, 4.96M) winning the final hour’s top demo and audience. The Good Doctor (0.4, 3.77M) and The Endgame (0.3, 1.77M) were steady.

Judge Steve Harvey, Abbott Elementary and black-ish return to their Tuesday time slots tonight while Fox broadcasts the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.