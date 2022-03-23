Warner Bros Unveils Centennial Logo Ahead Of Studio’s 100th Anniversary

Warner Bros. has revealed its new centennial logo in advance of the studio’s 100th anniversary on April 4, 2023.

The studio will have an extended rollout of fan-focused activities leading into next year and beyond including commemorative product launches, classic movies from its catalog returning to theaters, special content releases across all divisions, consumer live events as well as a special celebration on the Warner Bros. lot.

Every division of the studio will be involved in the celebration including film, series, consumer products, videogames, themed entertainment, studio tours, live events and more – as well as the studios and networks sister companies, including HBO Max, the TNets (TNT, TBS and truTV), WarnerMedia Kids, Young Adults & Classics (including WB Animation, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and TCM) and others. More news about the studio’s centennial activities in the coming months.

The new logo, as you can see, includes the studio’s iconic WB Water Tower.

“We’re so excited to kick off the activities around this historic anniversary and share this commemorative logo with our fans and content partners around the centennial celebration of one of the world’s greatest entertainment studios,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “Throughout Warner Bros.’ history, its films and TV shows have been recognized as the gold standard of storytelling, and it was important to us to highlight the fact that telling stories that move the world is at the heart of everything we do.”

Warner Bros. was originally founded by Albert, Sam, Harry and Jack Warner and incorporated on April 4, 1923. The studio’s library counts 145,000-plus hours of programming, including 12,500 feature films and 2,400 television programs comprised of more than 150,000 individual episodes. Warner Bros.’ portfolio includes such franchises as Looney Tunes, Harry Potter, DC, Friends, Hanna-Barbera and many more.

Discovery will be merging with WarnerMedia this April in a $43 billion merger, Warner Bros. Discovery.