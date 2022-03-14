‘Walker: Independence’: Philemon Chambers Joins CW Pilot As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Philemon Chambers (Single All The Way) is set as a series regular opposite Matt Barr in CBS Studios’ CW pilot Walker: Independence, executive produced by Jared Padalecki.



Walker: Independence, a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series Walker, is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Chambers will play Augustus ‘Gus’, a striking Black man with eyes filled with a world of experience, Gus is the deputy sheriff in Independence. Polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help, he’s not giving out his opinion of his new boss, Tom Davidson, to anyone.

In addition to Barr, he joins previously announced series regulars Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian and Justin Johnson Cortez.

Padalecki exec produces. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke. Both will exec produce with Fricke EPing with Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Larry Teng directs and executive produces the pilot.

Chambers most recently starred in Netflix’s first holiday-centered gay romantic comedy Single All The Way. His other credits include appearances in All Rise, Cold Case, Criminal Minds, The Forgotten, Good Luck Charlie and No Ordinary Family. He’s repped by ABA and MadCatch Entertainment.