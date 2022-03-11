‘Walker: Independence’: Lawrence Kao Joins CW Prequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Wu Assassins star Lawrence Kao is set as a lead opposite Matt Barr in CBS Studios’ CW pilot Walker: Independence, executive produced by Jared Padalecki.

Walker: Independence, a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series Walker, is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Kao will play Kai. A younger Chinese man with a kind face, fluent in English, Kai runs a local laundry, in partner with the older, more taciturn Bowen Sing. A former railroad worker, Kai has settled into his new life in Independence, where he meets Abby. He quickly befriends her, offering Abby her first meal and a friendly word of advice about staying in Independence.

Padalecki exec produces. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke. Both will exec produce with Fricke EPing with Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Larry Teng directs and executive produces the pilot.

Kao is known for his leading roles on Netflix’s Wu Assassins and spinoff film Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance. His television credits include guest/recurring roles on The Originals, Leverage: Redemption and The Purge, and on the film side he appeared in Silver Lake and Max Steel, among others. Kao is repped by Ellis Talent Group and Chris Roe Management.