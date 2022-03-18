‘Walker: Independence’: Katie Findlay To Co-Star In CW Prequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Findlay is set as a series regular opposite Matt Barr and Katherine McNamara in the CW’s Walker: Independence pilot, executive produced by Walker‘s Jared Padalecki.

The Walker prequel pilot, written by Seamus Fahey based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, and directed by Larry Teng, is set in the late 1800s. It follows an affluent Bostonian named Abby Walker (McNamara), whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their trek out West. Consumed by a need for vengeance, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), described as a “lovable rogue in search of a purpose” in the logline. The pair soon find themselves in Independence, Texas, where they encounter a diverse and eclectic cohort of citizens hiding from their demons and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town.

Findlay will play Kate, a burlesque dancer, who is in fact a federal agent, in town to investigate the secret workings of Independence, and she’s got her sharply observant eye on the new sheriff in town.

In addition to Barr and McNamara, Findlay joins previously announced series regulars Philemon Chambers, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian and Justin Johnson Cortez.

Fahey, Teng and Padalecki exec produce with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. CBS Studios is the studio behind both Walker and Walker: Independence.

Findlay was a breakout star in James Sweeney’s critically acclaimed rom-com feature Straight Up. She was most recently seen in a heavily recurring role in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and as the co-star and love interest to Jay Baruchel in the final season of FXX’s cult comedy series Man Seeking Woman. Findlay is repped by Pacific Artists Management and Thruline Entertainment.