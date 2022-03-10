Greg Hovanessian Joins The CW’s ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot As Series Regular

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Academy Rescinds Quarantine Requirement For Oscar Attendees Arriving From Outside Los Angeles
EXCLUSIVEGreg Hovanessian (Another Life) will star alongside Matt Barr as a series regular in The CW’s Walker: Independence pilot.

The new, one-hour project is a Walker origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. The newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Hovanessian will play Tom Davidson, the new Sheriff in Independence. Tom’s handsome for someone you don’t know is the devil. And Abby has reason to believe that Tom is a very bad man indeed. Quick to take over Abby’s late husband Liam’s job, Tom is now a smiling power in the town.

Seamus Fahey adapted the pilot script from a story he wrote with Anna Fricke. Larry Teng is directing. Fahey, Teng and Jared Padalecki are exec producing with Fricke and Laura Terry under their Pursued by a Bear banner, alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. CBS Studios is the studio behind both Walker and Walker: Independence.

Hovanessian is best known for his recurring roles as Beauchamp McCarry in Netflix’s sci-fi series Another Life, Dr. Chuck Stewart in Hallmark Channel’s When Hope Calls, and Wes Foster in Spike’s The Mist. He has also appeared on Lifetime’s UnReal as well as Reign, Nikita and Covert Affairs. The actor’s most recent film project is Western drama The Redeemer. He also appeared in Roland Emmerich’s battle epic, Midway, as well as indie drama The Fight Machine, and eHERO, for which he won Best Actor at the Houston Film Festival.

Hovanessian is represented by Robert Stein Management and RED Management in Vancouver.

