Live-Action ‘Voltron’ Pic From ‘Red Notice’ Helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber Sparks Bidding War

A live-action feature adaptation of Voltron, co-written and to be directed by Red Notice‘s Rawson Marshall Thurber, has sparked a bidding war among both studios and streamers, Deadline can confirm.

Thurber and Ellen Shanman penned the script, which was based on the former’s story. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce the film alongside Bob Koplar, whose company World Events Productions controls rights to Voltron. Warner Bros., Universal and Amazon are all in competition to land the package, though Netflix—which is home to both Red Notice and the 2016 animated series Voltron: Legendary Defender—is not.

The Voltron franchise is based on multiple Japanese anime series from Toei Animation, including Beast King GoLion. It centers on team of five space explorers who pilot a giant Super Robot of the same name. Voltron aired as an ABC series from 1984-1985, with additional iterations later set up at NBCUniversal, Nicktoons and Netflix, as previously mentioned.

Thurber’s action comedy Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, swiftly topped Netflix’s film chart upon its debut in November of 2021. The director has also previously helmed features including Skyscraper, Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and is spearheading an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons series for eOne, as exec producer, as well as writer and director of the pilot episode.

Whether Voltron will be the next project for Thurber, who also has multiple Red Notice sequels in development, remains unclear. He’s repped by WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Shanman by UTA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and The Law Hut.