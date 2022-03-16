Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Hulu Takes Page From Live TV Playbook, Sets 3-Hour Stream Of Plane Stunt

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Chris Cuomo Hits Back At CNN "Smear Campaign" With $125M Arbitration Demand
Read the full story

Volodymyr Zelensky Satirical Series ‘Servant Of The People’ Back On Netflix

'Servant of the People' Netflix

Servant of the People, the 2015-2019 political comedy series that starred Volodymyr Zelensky before he entered politics for real, is back on Netflix, the streamer announced today.

Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US,” the streamer tweeted. The satirical comedy series stars Zelensky “playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral,” continued Netflix.

The series was in the Netflix library from 2017 to 2021.

Zelensky ran for president of Ukraine in 2019, naming his political party after the series.

Today’s announcement comes as Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, reaches new heights of popularity for his leadership and defiance in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a speech to Congress today, the president of Ukraine received a standing ovation after saying, “I am addressing President Biden. You are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”


Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad