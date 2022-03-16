Volodymyr Zelensky Satirical Series ‘Servant Of The People’ Back On Netflix

Servant of the People, the 2015-2019 political comedy series that starred Volodymyr Zelensky before he entered politics for real, is back on Netflix, the streamer announced today.

“Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US,” the streamer tweeted. The satirical comedy series stars Zelensky “playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral,” continued Netflix.

The series was in the Netflix library from 2017 to 2021.

Zelensky ran for president of Ukraine in 2019, naming his political party after the series.

Today’s announcement comes as Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, reaches new heights of popularity for his leadership and defiance in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a speech to Congress today, the president of Ukraine received a standing ovation after saying, “I am addressing President Biden. You are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022



