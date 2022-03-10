‘Violent Night’: Edi Patterson & Cam Gigandet Join David Harbour In Universal Pictures’ Holiday Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Cam Gigandet (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse) are the latest additions to the cast of Universal Pictures’ holiday thriller Violent Night.

They join an ensemble that also includes David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Beverly D’Angelo, Alex Haskell and Alexis Louder, as previously announced.

In the film from director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow), a team of elite mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage. But the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Patrick Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog) wrote the script. David Leitch, Kelly McCormick and Guy Danella are producing under their Universal-based 87North banner, with Universal Pictures’ Executive Vice President of Production Development Matt Reilly and Director of Production Development Tony Ducret overseeing the project for the studio. The film is slated for release on December 2nd.

Patterson currently stars as Judy Gemstone in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and is also a writer on that comedy series, which recently came to the end of its second season and has been picked up for a third. The actress has also featured in series including Vice Principals, The Last O.G., Partners, Black-ish and Californication, lending her voice to HBO Max’s animated series The Fungies. Previous film credits include Plan B, Troop Zero, Knives Out and Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Gigandet was recently seen in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, from Paramount and Amazon Studios, starring alongside Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell and Guy Pearce. He also recently appeared in the Netflix thriller Dangerous Lies alongside Camila Mendes, Jessie Usher and Jamie Chung, and exec produced and starred in the action-thriller Black Site Delta. The actor will next be seen in films including Black Warrant, Blowback, Nine Bullets and Last Shoot Out.

Patterson is represented by CAA, attorney Steve Warren and Shafran PR; Gigandet by APA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Joey Stanton at Vybe Trybe.