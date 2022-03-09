‘Vigil’ And ‘Gentleman Jack’ Star Suranne Jones To Create ITV Relationship Drama ‘Maryland’

Vigil and Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones is creating a three-part relationship drama for ITV.

Maryland comes from Jones and Trollied scribe Anne-Marie O’Connor and will follow two sisters, Becca and Rosaline, who have grown apart over the years but through tragic events learn to love and respect one another all over again. Each sister flies out to the Isle of Man to discover and repatriate the body of their mother, Mary, who they learn has been living a double life, leaving their father Richard at home in Manchester, whilst creating another world for herself.

ITV did not say whether Jones will star and casting and other exec appointments will be announced in due course, with filming beginning later this year.

Ghosts producer Monumental Television is producing Maryland, which is the first to be created by highly-rated BAFTA-winning British actress Jones, who most recently led BBC One smash Vigil, recently picked up by Peacock.

Jones said: “Maryland delves into family dynamics and the way in which we ‘label’ each other, sometimes never letting ourselves or our siblings break free from those roles. We look at how we grow apart from one another and how sometimes we don’t really know anything about the people we call our own.”

ITV Studios is distributing the drama internationally.

Both Jones and O’Connor are represented by The Artists Partnership who have worked on the various deals for the drama.