You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Limited Series ‘Pistol’ About Guitarist Steve Jones Bows On Hulu In May

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Final Oscar Viewership Rises To 16.6 Million; Still Second-Lowest Ever
Read the full story

Victoria Pedretti To Headline ‘Saint X’ Hulu Drama Series

Courtesy of Victoria Pedretti

Victoria Pedretti (You) will lead the cast of Saint X, Hulu’s eight-part series from writer Leila Gerstein and director Dee Rees.

Based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel, Saint X is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Pedretti stars as Emily, a sharp and ambitious editor of environmental documentaries whose carefully constructed, seemingly perfect life begins to crumble.

2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Gerstein (The Handmaid’s Tale) wrote the project and will executive produce with Dee Rees (Mudbound) directing and executive producing. Stephen Williams will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham pka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment, Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman. Saint X is a production of ABC Signature.

Pedretti is coming off a two-season starring turn on the Netflix psychological thriller series You. Her credits also include the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and the feature Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. She is repped by Gersh, Management 360, Rogers & Cowan PMK and Robert Offer.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad