Victoria Pedretti To Headline ‘Saint X’ Hulu Drama Series

Victoria Pedretti (You) will lead the cast of Saint X, Hulu’s eight-part series from writer Leila Gerstein and director Dee Rees.

Based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel, Saint X is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Pedretti stars as Emily, a sharp and ambitious editor of environmental documentaries whose carefully constructed, seemingly perfect life begins to crumble.

Gerstein (The Handmaid’s Tale) wrote the project and will executive produce with Dee Rees (Mudbound) directing and executive producing. Stephen Williams will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham pka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment, Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman. Saint X is a production of ABC Signature.

Pedretti is coming off a two-season starring turn on the Netflix psychological thriller series You. Her credits also include the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and the feature Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. She is repped by Gersh, Management 360, Rogers & Cowan PMK and Robert Offer.