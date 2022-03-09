You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Oscar Presenters: Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, More Added To List – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jeff Zucker Reaches Resolution With WarnerMedia Over Abrupt CNN Exit; Won't Sue
Read the full story

VES Awards: ‘Dune’, ‘Encanto’ & ‘Loki’ Among Early Winners – Updating Live

VES Awards-2022 winners list
Visual Effects Society

The Visual Effects Society is handing out its 20th annual VES Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list as they are announced. Have a look below.

Warner Bros’ Dune and Disney’s animated Encanto come into tonight with a leading six nominations apiece for a year when people began heading back to movie theaters. The Disney+ Marvel series Loki is next with four noms to lead all series.

Encanto won the first award for feature films tonight, for Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project, and became the first multiple winner by taking Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature. But Dune tied the score with a pair of wins for Compositing & Lighting and Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project.

Related Story

2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More

Elsewhere in the feature world, Last Night in Soho took the prize for Supporting Visual Effects, Spider-Man: No Way Home won for Created Environment, and the Special (Practical) Effects prize went to Jungle Cruise. 

Loki kicked off the TV categories with a win for Compositing & Lighting in an Episode, and Apple TV+’s See won for Supporting Visual Effects.

Visual Effects Society

Visual Effects Society Executive Director Eric Roth opened the show — which was going to be hosted by veteran Patton Oswalt, but he has a broken leg. So the organization called for backup: Drew Carey. Alas, he had “an emergency” and couldn’t make it either, Roth said.

The ceremony kicked off with a wild VFX reel set to Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” — classic rock is the music of choice  tonight — followed by some an announcements. Roth said VES’ growing international reach will be reflected in the new web domain VESglobal.com, and the inaugural VES Technology Award will be launched at next year’s gala.

Two-time Oscar winner and current nominee Guillermo del Toro is this year’s recipient of the VES Award for Creative Excellence, but he was under the weather and not in attendance. His longtime producing partner J. Miles Dale accepted on del Toro’s behalf.

Lucasfilm EVP/GM Lynwen Brennan will receive the VES Lifetime Achievement Award later in the show.

There also was a shout-out to VFX legends Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters Blade Runner) and Bill Taylor (Blade Runner, Star Trek: The Next Generation), who died during the past year.

Since the VES Awards’ launch in 2002, the main film winner has gone on to take the Visual Effects Oscar in 10 of the 19 years — but neither of the past two. Last year, Netflix’s The Midnight Sky won the VES honor, but Warner Bros’. Tenet took the Academy Award. In 2020, Disney’s The Lion King pawed the VES Award ahead of Universal’s 1917 winning the Oscar.

The Visual Effects Society is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and its awards recognize the year’s best in outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation across film, TV, commercials, video games and special venues.

Here are the winners at the 20th annual VES Awards so far, followed by the list of nominees in the remaining categories:

WINNERS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

Jungle Cruise
JD Schwalm
Nick Rand
Robert Spurlock
Nick Byrd

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

Dune; Royal Ornithopter
Marc Austin
Anna Yamazoe
Michael Chang
Rachael Dunk

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

Call of Duty: Vanguard
Sandy Lin-Chiang
Joseph Knox
Gareth Richards
Shane Daley

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Spider-Man: No Way Home; The Mirror Dimension
Eric Le Dieu de Ville
Thomas Dotheij
Ryan Olliffe
Claire Le Teuff

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Antonio’s Room
Camille Andre
Andrew Finley
Chris Patrick O’Connell
Amol Sathe

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Sheba; Hope Reef
Henrique Campanha
Baptiste Roy
Luca Veronese
Timothee Maron

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

Green
Camille Poiriez
Arielle Cohen
Eloise Thibaut
Louis Florean

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Last Night in Soho
Tom Proctor
Gavin Gregory
Julian Gnass
Fabricio Baessa

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

See; Rock-A-Bye
Chris Wright
Parker Chehak
Javier Roca
Tristan Zerafa
Tony Kenny

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

Dune; Attack on Arrakeen
Gregory Haas
Francesco Dell’Anna
Abhishek Chaturvedi
Cleve Zhu

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Verizon; The Reset
David Piombino
Rajesh Kaushik
Manideep Sanisetty
Tim Crean

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

Loki; Lamentis; Shuroo City Destruction
Paul Chapman
Tom Truscott
Biagio Figliuzzi
Attila Szalma

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

Encanto; We Don’t Talk about Bruno
Nathan Detroit Warner
Dorian Bustamante
Tyler Kupferer
Michael Woodside

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

Jurassic World Adventure
Eugénie von Tunzelmann
Maximilian McNair MacEwan
Stephen Goalby
Brad Silby

NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune
Paul Lambert
Brice Parker
Tristan Myles
Brian Connor
Gerd Nefzer

Godzilla vs. Kong
John “D.J.” Des Jardin
Tamara Kent
Bryan Hirota
Kevin Smith
Mike Meinardus

The Matrix Resurrections
Dan Glass
Nina Fallon
Tom Debenham
Huw J Evans
James Schwalm

No Time To Die
Charlie Noble
Mara Bryan
Joel Green
Jonathan Fawkner
Chris Courbold

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Christopher Townsend
Damien Carr
Joe Farrell
Sean Walker
Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Kelly Port
Julia Neighly
Chris Waegner
Scott Edelstein
Dan Sudick

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto
Scott Kersavage
Bradford Simonsen
Thaddeus P. Miller
Ian Gooding

Luca
Enrico Casarosa
Andrea Warren
David Ryu
Jon Reisch

Raya and the Last Dragon
Kyle Odermatt
Osnat Shurer
Kelsey Hurley
Paul Felix

Sing 2
Patrick Delage
Nathalie Vancauwenberghe
Christophe Lourdelet
Boris Jacq

The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Alan Hawkins
Carey A. Smith
Mike Lasker
Nicola Lavender

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

Foundation; The Emperor’s Peace
Chris MacLean
Addie Manis
Mike Enriquez
Chris Keller
Paul Byrne

Loki; Journey Into Mystery
Dan DeLeeuw
Allison Paul
Sandra Balej
David Seager

Lost in Space; Trust
Jabbar Raisani
Terron Pratt
Juri Stanossek
Niklas Jacobson
Paul Benjamin

The Nevers; Ignition
Johnny Han
Jack Geist
Justin Mitchell
Emanuel Fuchs
Michael Dawson

The Stand
Jake Braver
Phillip Hoffman
Laurent Hugueniot
Vincent Papaix

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

Far Cry 6; Chicharrón Run
Niklas Ström
Kajsa Kurtén
Nicklas Andersson
Adrian Tsang

Lego; Rebuild the World
Fabian Frank
Anandi Peiris
Kiril Mirkov
Platon Filimonov

Lexus; Parking Spot
Alex Thomas
Andrew McLintock
JD Yepes
Clement Renaudin

Sheba; Hope Reef
Grant Walker
Sophie Harrison
Hernan Llano
Michael Baker

Zillow; The Journey
Ben Kwok
Ashley Goodwin
Oliver Varteressian
Yebin Ahn
Tom Bussell

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Finch; Jeff
Harinarayan Rajeev
Matthias Schoenegger
Simon Allen
Paul Nelson

Flora & Ulysses; Ulysses
Pierre-Loïc Hamon
Sachin Tyagi
Nandini Nambiar
Loïc Mireault

Jungle Cruise; Aguirre
Alexander Lee
Claus Pedersen
Rasely Ma
Gary Wu

Venom: Let There Be Carnage; Carnage
Richard Spriggs
Ricardo Silva
Lucas Cuenca
Federico Frassinelli

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Mirabel Madrigal
Kelly McClanahan
Sergi Caballer
Mary Twohig
Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez

Luca; Luca
Gwendelyn Enderoglu
Laurie Nguyen Kim
Tanja Krampfert
Maria Lee

Raya and the Last Dragon; Tuk Tuk
Brian Menz
Punn Wiantrakoon
Erik Hansen
Vicky YuTzu Lin

The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Katie Mitchell
Lindsey Olivares
Kurt Judson
Soh-I Jeong
Rohini Kumar

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Lisey’s Story; The Long Boy
Mohsen Mousavi
Salauddin “Sallu” Kazi
Mattias Brunosson
Pablovsky Ramos-Nieves

Love, Death & Robots; Snow in the Desert; Hirald
Maxime Luere
Zoé Pelegrin-Bomel
Laura Guerreiro
Florent Duport

The Witcher; Leshy Eskel ; Tree Branch Creature
Hannes Faupel
Stéphane Paccolat
Ivan Cadena Ayala
Laurent Fortin

The Witcher; Nivellen the Cursed Man
Marko Chulev
Rasely Ma
Mike Beaulieu
Robin Witzsche

Y: The Last Man; Ampersand
Mike Beaulieu
Michael Dharney
Peter Pi
Aidana Sakhvaliyeva

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL

Avanti West Coast; Feel Good Travel; Terri
Tom Raynor
Chloe Dawe
Suvi Jokiniemi
Alex Doyle

Far Cry 6; Chicharrón
Elin Laven
Gustav Ahren
Anton Stattin
Simon Decombel

France Télévision; Sumo
Geoffroy Barbet-Massin
Vincent Venchiarutti
Antoine Antin
Mathias Lachal

ING; Do Your Thing; Roary the Lion
Chris Welsby
Clementine Supiot
Kiril Mirkov
Arnau Gilabert

Smart Energy; Einstein Knows Best; Einstein
Alex Hammond
Harsh Borah
Clare Williams
Andreas Graichen

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune; Dunes of Arrakis
Gero Grimm
Ivan Larinin
Hideki Okano
Zuny An

Godzilla vs. Kong; Ocean Water & Battle Destruction
Jonathan Freisler
Nahuel Alberto Letizia
Eloi Andaluz Fullà
Saysana Rintharamy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Water, Bubbles & Magic
Simone Riginelli
Claude Schitter
Teck Chee Koi
Arthur Graff

The Suicide Squad; Corto Maltese City Destruction
David R. Davies
Rogier Fransen
Sandy Sutherland
Brandon James Fleet

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto
Francisco Rodriguez
Christopher Hendryx
Brent Burley
David Hutchins

Luca
Amit Baadkar
Greg Gladstone
Emron Grover
Tim Speltz

Raya and the Last Dragon
Le Joyce Tong
Henrik Fält
Rattanin Sirinaruemarn
Jacob Rice

Sing 2
Richard Adenot
Guillaume Gay
Frédéric Valz-Gris
Antoine Brémont

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Foundation; Collapse of the Galactic Empire
Giovanni Casadei
Mikel Zuloaga
Steven Moor
Louis Manjarres

Loki; Journey Into Mystery; Alioth Cloud
George Kuruvilla
Menno Dijkstra
Matthew Hanger
Jiyong Shin

The Nevers
David Stopford
Michele Stocco
Mike Hsu
Justin Mitchell

WandaVision; Vision’s Destruction
Sylvain Nouveau
Hakim Harrouche
Omar Meradi
Laurent Meste

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad