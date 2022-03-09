VES Awards: ‘Dune’, ‘Encanto’ & ‘Loki’ Among Early Winners – Updating Live

The Visual Effects Society is handing out its 20th annual VES Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list as they are announced. Have a look below.

Warner Bros’ Dune and Disney’s animated Encanto come into tonight with a leading six nominations apiece for a year when people began heading back to movie theaters. The Disney+ Marvel series Loki is next with four noms to lead all series.

Encanto won the first award for feature films tonight, for Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project, and became the first multiple winner by taking Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature. But Dune tied the score with a pair of wins for Compositing & Lighting and Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project.

Elsewhere in the feature world, Last Night in Soho took the prize for Supporting Visual Effects, Spider-Man: No Way Home won for Created Environment, and the Special (Practical) Effects prize went to Jungle Cruise.

Loki kicked off the TV categories with a win for Compositing & Lighting in an Episode, and Apple TV+’s See won for Supporting Visual Effects.

Visual Effects Society Executive Director Eric Roth opened the show — which was going to be hosted by veteran Patton Oswalt, but he has a broken leg. So the organization called for backup: Drew Carey. Alas, he had “an emergency” and couldn’t make it either, Roth said.

The ceremony kicked off with a wild VFX reel set to Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” — classic rock is the music of choice tonight — followed by some an announcements. Roth said VES’ growing international reach will be reflected in the new web domain VESglobal.com, and the inaugural VES Technology Award will be launched at next year’s gala.

Two-time Oscar winner and current nominee Guillermo del Toro is this year’s recipient of the VES Award for Creative Excellence, but he was under the weather and not in attendance. His longtime producing partner J. Miles Dale accepted on del Toro’s behalf.

Lucasfilm EVP/GM Lynwen Brennan will receive the VES Lifetime Achievement Award later in the show.

There also was a shout-out to VFX legends Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters Blade Runner) and Bill Taylor (Blade Runner, Star Trek: The Next Generation), who died during the past year.

Since the VES Awards’ launch in 2002, the main film winner has gone on to take the Visual Effects Oscar in 10 of the 19 years — but neither of the past two. Last year, Netflix’s The Midnight Sky won the VES honor, but Warner Bros’. Tenet took the Academy Award. In 2020, Disney’s The Lion King pawed the VES Award ahead of Universal’s 1917 winning the Oscar.

The Visual Effects Society is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and its awards recognize the year’s best in outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation across film, TV, commercials, video games and special venues.

Here are the winners at the 20th annual VES Awards so far, followed by the list of nominees in the remaining categories:

WINNERS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

Jungle Cruise

JD Schwalm

Nick Rand

Robert Spurlock

Nick Byrd

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

Dune; Royal Ornithopter

Marc Austin

Anna Yamazoe

Michael Chang

Rachael Dunk

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Sandy Lin-Chiang

Joseph Knox

Gareth Richards

Shane Daley

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Spider-Man: No Way Home; The Mirror Dimension

Eric Le Dieu de Ville

Thomas Dotheij

Ryan Olliffe

Claire Le Teuff

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Antonio’s Room

Camille Andre

Andrew Finley

Chris Patrick O’Connell

Amol Sathe

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Sheba; Hope Reef

Henrique Campanha

Baptiste Roy

Luca Veronese

Timothee Maron

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

Green

Camille Poiriez

Arielle Cohen

Eloise Thibaut

Louis Florean

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Last Night in Soho

Tom Proctor

Gavin Gregory

Julian Gnass

Fabricio Baessa

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

See; Rock-A-Bye

Chris Wright

Parker Chehak

Javier Roca

Tristan Zerafa

Tony Kenny

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

Dune; Attack on Arrakeen

Gregory Haas

Francesco Dell’Anna

Abhishek Chaturvedi

Cleve Zhu

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Verizon; The Reset

David Piombino

Rajesh Kaushik

Manideep Sanisetty

Tim Crean

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

Loki; Lamentis; Shuroo City Destruction

Paul Chapman

Tom Truscott

Biagio Figliuzzi

Attila Szalma

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

Encanto; We Don’t Talk about Bruno

Nathan Detroit Warner

Dorian Bustamante

Tyler Kupferer

Michael Woodside

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

Jurassic World Adventure

Eugénie von Tunzelmann

Maximilian McNair MacEwan

Stephen Goalby

Brad Silby

NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune

Paul Lambert

Brice Parker

Tristan Myles

Brian Connor

Gerd Nefzer

Godzilla vs. Kong

John “D.J.” Des Jardin

Tamara Kent

Bryan Hirota

Kevin Smith

Mike Meinardus

The Matrix Resurrections

Dan Glass

Nina Fallon

Tom Debenham

Huw J Evans

James Schwalm

No Time To Die

Charlie Noble

Mara Bryan

Joel Green

Jonathan Fawkner

Chris Courbold

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Christopher Townsend

Damien Carr

Joe Farrell

Sean Walker

Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kelly Port

Julia Neighly

Chris Waegner

Scott Edelstein

Dan Sudick

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Scott Kersavage

Bradford Simonsen

Thaddeus P. Miller

Ian Gooding

Luca

Enrico Casarosa

Andrea Warren

David Ryu

Jon Reisch

Raya and the Last Dragon

Kyle Odermatt

Osnat Shurer

Kelsey Hurley

Paul Felix

Sing 2

Patrick Delage

Nathalie Vancauwenberghe

Christophe Lourdelet

Boris Jacq

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Alan Hawkins

Carey A. Smith

Mike Lasker

Nicola Lavender

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

Foundation; The Emperor’s Peace

Chris MacLean

Addie Manis

Mike Enriquez

Chris Keller

Paul Byrne

Loki; Journey Into Mystery

Dan DeLeeuw

Allison Paul

Sandra Balej

David Seager

Lost in Space; Trust

Jabbar Raisani

Terron Pratt

Juri Stanossek

Niklas Jacobson

Paul Benjamin

The Nevers; Ignition

Johnny Han

Jack Geist

Justin Mitchell

Emanuel Fuchs

Michael Dawson

The Stand

Jake Braver

Phillip Hoffman

Laurent Hugueniot

Vincent Papaix

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

Far Cry 6; Chicharrón Run

Niklas Ström

Kajsa Kurtén

Nicklas Andersson

Adrian Tsang

Lego; Rebuild the World

Fabian Frank

Anandi Peiris

Kiril Mirkov

Platon Filimonov

Lexus; Parking Spot

Alex Thomas

Andrew McLintock

JD Yepes

Clement Renaudin

Sheba; Hope Reef

Grant Walker

Sophie Harrison

Hernan Llano

Michael Baker

Zillow; The Journey

Ben Kwok

Ashley Goodwin

Oliver Varteressian

Yebin Ahn

Tom Bussell

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Finch; Jeff

Harinarayan Rajeev

Matthias Schoenegger

Simon Allen

Paul Nelson

Flora & Ulysses; Ulysses

Pierre-Loïc Hamon

Sachin Tyagi

Nandini Nambiar

Loïc Mireault

Jungle Cruise; Aguirre

Alexander Lee

Claus Pedersen

Rasely Ma

Gary Wu

Venom: Let There Be Carnage; Carnage

Richard Spriggs

Ricardo Silva

Lucas Cuenca

Federico Frassinelli

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Mirabel Madrigal

Kelly McClanahan

Sergi Caballer

Mary Twohig

Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez

Luca; Luca

Gwendelyn Enderoglu

Laurie Nguyen Kim

Tanja Krampfert

Maria Lee

Raya and the Last Dragon; Tuk Tuk

Brian Menz

Punn Wiantrakoon

Erik Hansen

Vicky YuTzu Lin

The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Katie Mitchell

Lindsey Olivares

Kurt Judson

Soh-I Jeong

Rohini Kumar

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Lisey’s Story; The Long Boy

Mohsen Mousavi

Salauddin “Sallu” Kazi

Mattias Brunosson

Pablovsky Ramos-Nieves

Love, Death & Robots; Snow in the Desert; Hirald

Maxime Luere

Zoé Pelegrin-Bomel

Laura Guerreiro

Florent Duport

The Witcher; Leshy Eskel ; Tree Branch Creature

Hannes Faupel

Stéphane Paccolat

Ivan Cadena Ayala

Laurent Fortin

The Witcher; Nivellen the Cursed Man

Marko Chulev

Rasely Ma

Mike Beaulieu

Robin Witzsche

Y: The Last Man; Ampersand

Mike Beaulieu

Michael Dharney

Peter Pi

Aidana Sakhvaliyeva

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL

Avanti West Coast; Feel Good Travel; Terri

Tom Raynor

Chloe Dawe

Suvi Jokiniemi

Alex Doyle

Far Cry 6; Chicharrón

Elin Laven

Gustav Ahren

Anton Stattin

Simon Decombel

France Télévision; Sumo

Geoffroy Barbet-Massin

Vincent Venchiarutti

Antoine Antin

Mathias Lachal

ING; Do Your Thing; Roary the Lion

Chris Welsby

Clementine Supiot

Kiril Mirkov

Arnau Gilabert

Smart Energy; Einstein Knows Best; Einstein

Alex Hammond

Harsh Borah

Clare Williams

Andreas Graichen

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune; Dunes of Arrakis

Gero Grimm

Ivan Larinin

Hideki Okano

Zuny An

Godzilla vs. Kong; Ocean Water & Battle Destruction

Jonathan Freisler

Nahuel Alberto Letizia

Eloi Andaluz Fullà

Saysana Rintharamy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Water, Bubbles & Magic

Simone Riginelli

Claude Schitter

Teck Chee Koi

Arthur Graff

The Suicide Squad; Corto Maltese City Destruction

David R. Davies

Rogier Fransen

Sandy Sutherland

Brandon James Fleet

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Francisco Rodriguez

Christopher Hendryx

Brent Burley

David Hutchins

Luca

Amit Baadkar

Greg Gladstone

Emron Grover

Tim Speltz

Raya and the Last Dragon

Le Joyce Tong

Henrik Fält

Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Jacob Rice

Sing 2

Richard Adenot

Guillaume Gay

Frédéric Valz-Gris

Antoine Brémont

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Foundation; Collapse of the Galactic Empire

Giovanni Casadei

Mikel Zuloaga

Steven Moor

Louis Manjarres

Loki; Journey Into Mystery; Alioth Cloud

George Kuruvilla

Menno Dijkstra

Matthew Hanger

Jiyong Shin

The Nevers

David Stopford

Michele Stocco

Mike Hsu

Justin Mitchell

WandaVision; Vision’s Destruction

Sylvain Nouveau

Hakim Harrouche

Omar Meradi

Laurent Meste