VES Awards: ‘Dune’, ‘Encanto’ & ‘Loki’ Among Early Winners – Updating Live

The Visual Effects Society is handing out its 20th annual VES Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list as they are announced. Have a look below.
Warner Bros’ Dune and Disney’s animated Encanto come into tonight with a leading six nominations apiece for a year when people began heading back to movie theaters. The Disney+ Marvel series Loki is next with four noms to lead all series.
Encanto won the first award for feature films tonight, for Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project, and became the first multiple winner by taking Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature. But Dune tied the score with a pair of wins for Compositing & Lighting and Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project.
Elsewhere in the feature world, Last Night in Soho took the prize for Supporting Visual Effects, Spider-Man: No Way Home won for Created Environment, and the Special (Practical) Effects prize went to Jungle Cruise.
Loki kicked off the TV categories with a win for Compositing & Lighting in an Episode, and Apple TV+’s See won for Supporting Visual Effects.
Visual Effects Society Executive Director Eric Roth opened the show — which was going to be hosted by veteran Patton Oswalt, but he has a broken leg. So the organization called for backup: Drew Carey. Alas, he had “an emergency” and couldn’t make it either, Roth said.
The ceremony kicked off with a wild VFX reel set to Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” — classic rock is the music of choice tonight — followed by some an announcements. Roth said VES’ growing international reach will be reflected in the new web domain VESglobal.com, and the inaugural VES Technology Award will be launched at next year’s gala.
Two-time Oscar winner and current nominee Guillermo del Toro is this year’s recipient of the VES Award for Creative Excellence, but he was under the weather and not in attendance. His longtime producing partner J. Miles Dale accepted on del Toro’s behalf.
Lucasfilm EVP/GM Lynwen Brennan will receive the VES Lifetime Achievement Award later in the show.
There also was a shout-out to VFX legends Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters Blade Runner) and Bill Taylor (Blade Runner, Star Trek: The Next Generation), who died during the past year.
Since the VES Awards’ launch in 2002, the main film winner has gone on to take the Visual Effects Oscar in 10 of the 19 years — but neither of the past two. Last year, Netflix’s The Midnight Sky won the VES honor, but Warner Bros’. Tenet took the Academy Award. In 2020, Disney’s The Lion King pawed the VES Award ahead of Universal’s 1917 winning the Oscar.
The Visual Effects Society is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and its awards recognize the year’s best in outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation across film, TV, commercials, video games and special venues.
Here are the winners at the 20th annual VES Awards so far, followed by the list of nominees in the remaining categories:
WINNERS
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT
Jungle Cruise
JD Schwalm
Nick Rand
Robert Spurlock
Nick Byrd
OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT
Dune; Royal Ornithopter
Marc Austin
Anna Yamazoe
Michael Chang
Rachael Dunk
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Sandy Lin-Chiang
Joseph Knox
Gareth Richards
Shane Daley
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Spider-Man: No Way Home; The Mirror Dimension
Eric Le Dieu de Ville
Thomas Dotheij
Ryan Olliffe
Claire Le Teuff
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto; Antonio’s Room
Camille Andre
Andrew Finley
Chris Patrick O’Connell
Amol Sathe
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Sheba; Hope Reef
Henrique Campanha
Baptiste Roy
Luca Veronese
Timothee Maron
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT
Green
Camille Poiriez
Arielle Cohen
Eloise Thibaut
Louis Florean
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Last Night in Soho
Tom Proctor
Gavin Gregory
Julian Gnass
Fabricio Baessa
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
See; Rock-A-Bye
Chris Wright
Parker Chehak
Javier Roca
Tristan Zerafa
Tony Kenny
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE
Dune; Attack on Arrakeen
Gregory Haas
Francesco Dell’Anna
Abhishek Chaturvedi
Cleve Zhu
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL
Verizon; The Reset
David Piombino
Rajesh Kaushik
Manideep Sanisetty
Tim Crean
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE
Loki; Lamentis; Shuroo City Destruction
Paul Chapman
Tom Truscott
Biagio Figliuzzi
Attila Szalma
OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT
Encanto; We Don’t Talk about Bruno
Nathan Detroit Warner
Dorian Bustamante
Tyler Kupferer
Michael Woodside
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT
Jurassic World Adventure
Eugénie von Tunzelmann
Maximilian McNair MacEwan
Stephen Goalby
Brad Silby
NOMINEES
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Dune
Paul Lambert
Brice Parker
Tristan Myles
Brian Connor
Gerd Nefzer
Godzilla vs. Kong
John “D.J.” Des Jardin
Tamara Kent
Bryan Hirota
Kevin Smith
Mike Meinardus
The Matrix Resurrections
Dan Glass
Nina Fallon
Tom Debenham
Huw J Evans
James Schwalm
No Time To Die
Charlie Noble
Mara Bryan
Joel Green
Jonathan Fawkner
Chris Courbold
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Christopher Townsend
Damien Carr
Joe Farrell
Sean Walker
Dan Oliver
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Kelly Port
Julia Neighly
Chris Waegner
Scott Edelstein
Dan Sudick
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto
Scott Kersavage
Bradford Simonsen
Thaddeus P. Miller
Ian Gooding
Luca
Enrico Casarosa
Andrea Warren
David Ryu
Jon Reisch
Raya and the Last Dragon
Kyle Odermatt
Osnat Shurer
Kelsey Hurley
Paul Felix
Sing 2
Patrick Delage
Nathalie Vancauwenberghe
Christophe Lourdelet
Boris Jacq
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Alan Hawkins
Carey A. Smith
Mike Lasker
Nicola Lavender
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
Foundation; The Emperor’s Peace
Chris MacLean
Addie Manis
Mike Enriquez
Chris Keller
Paul Byrne
Loki; Journey Into Mystery
Dan DeLeeuw
Allison Paul
Sandra Balej
David Seager
Lost in Space; Trust
Jabbar Raisani
Terron Pratt
Juri Stanossek
Niklas Jacobson
Paul Benjamin
The Nevers; Ignition
Johnny Han
Jack Geist
Justin Mitchell
Emanuel Fuchs
Michael Dawson
The Stand
Jake Braver
Phillip Hoffman
Laurent Hugueniot
Vincent Papaix
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL
Far Cry 6; Chicharrón Run
Niklas Ström
Kajsa Kurtén
Nicklas Andersson
Adrian Tsang
Lego; Rebuild the World
Fabian Frank
Anandi Peiris
Kiril Mirkov
Platon Filimonov
Lexus; Parking Spot
Alex Thomas
Andrew McLintock
JD Yepes
Clement Renaudin
Sheba; Hope Reef
Grant Walker
Sophie Harrison
Hernan Llano
Michael Baker
Zillow; The Journey
Ben Kwok
Ashley Goodwin
Oliver Varteressian
Yebin Ahn
Tom Bussell
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Finch; Jeff
Harinarayan Rajeev
Matthias Schoenegger
Simon Allen
Paul Nelson
Flora & Ulysses; Ulysses
Pierre-Loïc Hamon
Sachin Tyagi
Nandini Nambiar
Loïc Mireault
Jungle Cruise; Aguirre
Alexander Lee
Claus Pedersen
Rasely Ma
Gary Wu
Venom: Let There Be Carnage; Carnage
Richard Spriggs
Ricardo Silva
Lucas Cuenca
Federico Frassinelli
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto; Mirabel Madrigal
Kelly McClanahan
Sergi Caballer
Mary Twohig
Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez
Luca; Luca
Gwendelyn Enderoglu
Laurie Nguyen Kim
Tanja Krampfert
Maria Lee
Raya and the Last Dragon; Tuk Tuk
Brian Menz
Punn Wiantrakoon
Erik Hansen
Vicky YuTzu Lin
The Mitchells vs. The Machines; Katie Mitchell
Lindsey Olivares
Kurt Judson
Soh-I Jeong
Rohini Kumar
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Lisey’s Story; The Long Boy
Mohsen Mousavi
Salauddin “Sallu” Kazi
Mattias Brunosson
Pablovsky Ramos-Nieves
Love, Death & Robots; Snow in the Desert; Hirald
Maxime Luere
Zoé Pelegrin-Bomel
Laura Guerreiro
Florent Duport
The Witcher; Leshy Eskel ; Tree Branch Creature
Hannes Faupel
Stéphane Paccolat
Ivan Cadena Ayala
Laurent Fortin
The Witcher; Nivellen the Cursed Man
Marko Chulev
Rasely Ma
Mike Beaulieu
Robin Witzsche
Y: The Last Man; Ampersand
Mike Beaulieu
Michael Dharney
Peter Pi
Aidana Sakhvaliyeva
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL
Avanti West Coast; Feel Good Travel; Terri
Tom Raynor
Chloe Dawe
Suvi Jokiniemi
Alex Doyle
Far Cry 6; Chicharrón
Elin Laven
Gustav Ahren
Anton Stattin
Simon Decombel
France Télévision; Sumo
Geoffroy Barbet-Massin
Vincent Venchiarutti
Antoine Antin
Mathias Lachal
ING; Do Your Thing; Roary the Lion
Chris Welsby
Clementine Supiot
Kiril Mirkov
Arnau Gilabert
Smart Energy; Einstein Knows Best; Einstein
Alex Hammond
Harsh Borah
Clare Williams
Andreas Graichen
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Dune; Dunes of Arrakis
Gero Grimm
Ivan Larinin
Hideki Okano
Zuny An
Godzilla vs. Kong; Ocean Water & Battle Destruction
Jonathan Freisler
Nahuel Alberto Letizia
Eloi Andaluz Fullà
Saysana Rintharamy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Water, Bubbles & Magic
Simone Riginelli
Claude Schitter
Teck Chee Koi
Arthur Graff
The Suicide Squad; Corto Maltese City Destruction
David R. Davies
Rogier Fransen
Sandy Sutherland
Brandon James Fleet
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto
Francisco Rodriguez
Christopher Hendryx
Brent Burley
David Hutchins
Luca
Amit Baadkar
Greg Gladstone
Emron Grover
Tim Speltz
Raya and the Last Dragon
Le Joyce Tong
Henrik Fält
Rattanin Sirinaruemarn
Jacob Rice
Sing 2
Richard Adenot
Guillaume Gay
Frédéric Valz-Gris
Antoine Brémont
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Foundation; Collapse of the Galactic Empire
Giovanni Casadei
Mikel Zuloaga
Steven Moor
Louis Manjarres
Loki; Journey Into Mystery; Alioth Cloud
George Kuruvilla
Menno Dijkstra
Matthew Hanger
Jiyong Shin
The Nevers
David Stopford
Michele Stocco
Mike Hsu
Justin Mitchell
WandaVision; Vision’s Destruction
Sylvain Nouveau
Hakim Harrouche
Omar Meradi
Laurent Meste
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.