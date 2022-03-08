Vertical Entertainment Hires Kristin Harris For New Role Of SVP, Production And Development

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has tapped Good Deed Entertainment’s Kristin Harris for the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Production and Development.

Harris will lead the company’s emerging production and development arm, reporting to Vertical Partners Peter Jarowey and Rich Goldberg beginning March 14. She most recently served as Executive Vice President, Distribution and Operations for the boutique studio Good Deed, there overseeing and managing all content and distribution operations for a slate of six to 10 films per year, including Extra Ordinary, Lucky Grandma, Summertime, Ma Belle, My Beauty and the Academy Award-nominated Loving Vincent.

“It should come as no surprise, film financing is a key area of expansion for us, and frankly, for all of our competitors across the globe. Vertical needed to find the right executive to help build out that sector of our business which is extremely nuanced and labor-intensive,” said Jarowey and Goldberg in a joint statement. “We are confident that Kristin is that hire we so desperately need to stay on the cutting edge of this ever-changing business, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise enabling us to take the division to the next level of growth and success.”

Harris has spent her career working across development, production, acquisitions and distribution, working prior to Good Dead at Cinedigm, Overture Films and Starz Media. Other notable releases with which she was involved include Short Term 12, Meadowland, The Men Who Stare at Goats, Sunshine Cleaning, Last Chance Harvey, The Visitor and Masters of Horror.

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor, which was founded in 2012. The company expanded into film production in 2021, alongside partner TPC, with an initial goal of releasing five to eight films annually under the new business venture. Vertical is currently on track to meet that objective this year, with the upcoming release of the psychological horror film Abandoned, starring Emma Roberts, and the thriller Collide, starring Ryan Phillipe. With various unannounced projects in early development and pre-production, and in post-production, the indie distributor has hopes to scale up to 10 to 20 projects a year, while releasing a diverse slate of completed, third-party film acquisitions.