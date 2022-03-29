Venice Golden Lion Winner ‘Happening,’ ‘The African Desperate’ Bookend New Directors/New Films

Film at Lincoln Center and The Museum of Modern Art has set Audrey Diwan’s Happening and The African Desperate by Martine Syms will bookend the 51st edition of their collaboration, New Directors/New Films running April 20–May 1 in NYC.
The festival will introduce 26 features and 11 shorts and total of 39 directors — 21 of which are women.
“Portraits of individuals and communities navigating uncertain and turbulent circumstances in pursuit of freedom, self-determination, and survival set a remarkably contemplative tone to the lineup,” said La Frances Hui, curator of MoMa’s film department and event co-char.
Happening (L’Événement), winner of the 2021 Venice International Film Festival’s Golden Lion, is the portrait of a young woman attempting to secure an illegal abortion in 1960s provincial France. It was acquired by IFC Films and will be released May 6.
The African Desperate, a debut feature from Syms, rushes through 24 hours in the life of protagonist Palace Bryant (Syms’s fellow visual artist Diamond Stingily) on a surreal trip through moments when life feels on the precipice, starting with her MFA graduation in upstate New York and ending at a Chicago Blue Line Station.
The rest of the lineup showcases work from a China, India, Norway, Argentina, Mexico, South Korea, France, and Rwanda; prizewinners from Berlin (Robe of Gems), Sundance (Dos Estaciones, Nanny), and Venice (Pilgrims, Full Time, White Building) and many feature debuts.
Directors presented to New York audiences in previous editions, some for the first time, include Ryusuke Hamaguchi (whose Drive My Car just won the Oscar for best international feature), Hou Hsiao-hsien, Kelly Reichardt, Pedro Almodóvar, Souleymane Cissé, Euzhan Palcy, Jia Zhangke, Spike Lee, Lynne Ramsay, Michael Haneke, Wong Kar Wai, Agnieszka Holland, Lino Brocka, Guillermo del Toro and Luca Guadagnino.
The New Directors/New Films 2022 selection committee, made up of members from both presenting organizations, includes Florence Almozini, La Frances Hui, Dennis Lim, Rajendra Roy, Josh Siegel and Tyler Wilson. The shorts were programmed by Brittany Shaw and Maddie Whittle.
The complete 2022 New Directors/New Films lineup:
Features
The African Desperate dir. Martine Syms
Album for the Youth dir. Malena Solarz
The Apartment with Two Women dir. Kim Se-in
Blue Island dir. Chan Tze Woon
The Cathedral dir. Ricky D’Ambrose
Children of the Mist dir. Diễm Hà Lệ
The City and the City dir. Christos Passalis and Syllas Tzoumerkas
Dos Estaciones dir. Juan Pablo González
Father’s Day dir. Kivu Ruhorahoza
Fire of Love dir. Sara Dosa
Full Time dir. Éric Gravel
Happening dir. Audrey Diwan
Hot in Day, Cold at Night dir. Park Song-yeol
The Innocents dir. Eskil Vogt
Nanny dir. Nikyatu Jusu
Once Upon a Time in Calcutta dir. Aditya Vikram Sengupta
Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle dir. Arthur Harari
Pilgrims dir. Laurynas Bareiša
Rehana dir. Abdullah Mohammad Saad
Riotsville, USA dir. Sierra Pettengill
Robe of Gems dir. Natalia López Gallardo
Shankar’s Fairies dir. Irfana Majumdar
Singing in the Wilderness dir. Dongnan Chen
Small, Slow but Steady dir. Shô Miyake
Talking About the Weather dir. Annika Pinske
White Building dir. Kavich Nean
Shorts
Astel dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy
August Sky dir. Jasmin Tenucci
Crystalized Memory dir. Chonchanok Thanatteepwong
The Eternal Melody dir. Niranjan Raj Bhetwal
Five Minutes Older dir. Sara Szymanska
Further and Further Away dir. Polen Ly
It’s Raining Frogs Outside dir. Maria Estela Paiso
Lili Alone dir. Zou Jing
Madhu dir. Tanmay Chowdhary and Tanvi ChowdharyNorth Pole dir. Marija Apcevska
Suncatcher dir. Kim Torres
