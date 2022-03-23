‘Vancity’: Vancouver Dramedy Pitch Stars Luisa D’Oliveira, Osric Chau, Sachin Sahel & Bethany Brown

EXCLUSIVE: Luisa D’Oliveira (The 100), Osric Chau (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), Sachin Sahel (The 100) and Bethany Brown (Charmed) are among cast attached to Vancouver-set dramedy pitch Vancity, which is being shepherded by writer-creators Brady Roberts and Krista Jang, who will also star.

Roberts tells us the series will follow the intertwined lives of six thirty-somethings trying to juggle what life throws at them while working in the local entertainment industry.

Luisa D’Oliveria will play Sam, an aspiring actress who moves to Vancouver to chase her dreams. Bethany Brown plays Jessi, a successful real estate agent, unhappy in her current career and trying to become a DJ. Osric Chau is playing Luke, an actor achieving a small level of success and exploring a bisexual throuple. Sachin Sahel is playing Sid, a hipster filmmaker, looking to break out with his first feature. Brady Roberts plays Jordan, an actor who booked the lead role in a superhero series, but loses the role and spirals into depression. Krista Jang will play Olivia, an Instagram influencer who is secretly working as a sugar baby to fund her lavish lifestyle.

“We just shot a short film which will serve as the basis for the series,” Roberts says. “We have a full pilot and pitch deck we are shopping.”

Producers are Matthew Hall, Mike Howorun, and Brady Roberts at Rogue Panda Pictures. Rogue Panda produced the Telus Original series Paper Champions and is currently producing scripted podcast Escaping Denver for Corus Entertainment.

Roberts, who is a wrestler turned writer-producer who has also worked as a personal trainer in the industry, added: “So many shows and films are shot here in Vancouver but rarely are they ever set in Vancouver, and actors here are typically relegated to small bit parts as the leads are cast in LA. We wanted to create a show set here showcasing some of our best talent in lead roles and dealing with issues we deal with, like struggling to afford Vancouver rent and deciding whether or not to continue pursuing the dream.”