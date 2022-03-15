‘Van Helsing’ Duo Among Cast To Join NFT Series ‘GenZeroes’

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Muñoz (Van Helsing), Praneet Akila (Nancy Drew), Jesse Stanley (Van Helsing), and Mark Hildreth (Resurrection) round out the cast for House of Kibaa’s live action NFT series GenZeroes.

Muñoz will play Vika, Akila will play Sarmad, Stanley will play Lea, and Hildreth will play Thiess.

Last month we announced that Paul “Big Show” Wight, Richard Harmon, Kandyse McClure, Bethany Brown, and Tahmoh Penikett had joined lead actor Aleks Paunovic in the NFT series, with the latter also serving as executive producer.

The series is set 200 years after an alien invasion has left the world devastated, with 10 factions fighting to control the future of humanity.

Van Helsing writers Matt Venables and Jeremy Smith are showrunners and also executive-produce with Neil Stevenson-Moore, as well as Paunovic. Kimani Ray Smith is director. Canadian company House of Kibaa is producing. The series is currently in production in Vancouver and is slated to premiere end of March.

The project is among the first live-action NFT series and is being set up to include 10 episodes that will be augmented by motion graphic comic books.

Nicole Muñoz is repped by Principals Talent Management and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette and Feldman. Praneet Akila is repped by Play Management and Canopy Media Partners. Jesse Stanley is repped by The Characters Talent Agency Mark Hildreth is repped by Play Management and Buchwald.