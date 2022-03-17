Mary Allen, Aaron Arkin & Vatana Shaw Join UTA As Music Agents

UTA has expanded its Music division with the addition of Mary Allen, Aaron Arkin and Vatana Shaw as Agents.

Allen joins as as a Music Agent based in Nashville, with Arkin as a Music Crossover Agent based in Los Angeles, and Shaw as a Music Brand Partnerships Agent also based in L.A.

Allen boasts an expertise in electronic music and previously worked as a founding agent at Mint Talent Group. Before Mint, she spent six years as a booking agent at Madison House in Boulder, CO. Her roster includes French electronic music sensation CloZee, The Polish Ambassador, The Funk Hunters, Apashe, Tripp St., MEMBA, Rome in Silver, NotLö, VEIL, sumthin sumthin and Player Dave, among others.

Arkin started his career as an assistant in the digital and talent departments at UTA. He spent the last five years working in development and production at Complex Networks, the youth culture media brand behind Hot Ones and ComplexCon, driving development and production in his time at the latter on multiple series and documentaries for Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, TruTV and Meta (previously Facebook Watch). He also led the creative development of first-of-their-kind premium series for Twitch, Snap Originals and Spotify.

Shaw joins UTA from Q&A, where she led Web 3 Strategy and Partnerships. Prior to that, she was the founder and leader of Earthtones, a music management company championing such multi-disciplinary artists as Moses Sumney and Kelela. In her newly created role at UTA, she will lead artist brand strategy and music brand partnerships in the metaverse/Web 3 alongside the Digital Assets team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mary, Aaron and Vatana to the UTA team,” said UTA Partner and Co-Head of Global Music, David Zedeck. “Their combined expertise in touring, development of music-driven content and brand partnerships will be integral as we continue to expand the scope and resources of our Music department.”

Allen, Arkin, and Shaw’s hiring announcement follows a series of new hires that have bolstered the agency’s music group over the last 18 months. These new hires include Scott Clayton as well as Nashville office co-heads Jeffrey Hasson and Matthew Morgan; Nashville-based agents Brett Saliba, Matt Korn, Zach Hartley, Emily Wright, Emily LaRose, Marissa Smith, Elisa Vazzana and Buster Phillips; SVP of Global Music Operations Erika Savage and agents Janet Kim, Scott Schreiber, Matt Meyer and Robbie Brown, based in Los Angeles; and Director of Growth and Strategy Rebecca Prochnik, Director of Artist Brand Strategy Irene Agbontaen, and agents Carlos Abreu and Max Lee, based in London.