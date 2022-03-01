UTA Appoints Former Netflix And Time Warner Exec Richard Siklos As Chief Communications Officer

Richard Siklos, a former exec at Netflix and Time Warner, has joined UTA as chief communications officer.

Beginning on Monday, Siklos will report to CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

Siklos departed Netflix last fall. During his four-year run at the company, its global subscriber base more than doubled and its market value soared. New original series like Bridgerton and Squid Game also arrived as the company faced a handful of new streaming rivals.

From 2010 to 2017, Siklos was a communications exec at Time Warner. Prior to that, he was a prominent journalist covering the media business for The New York Times, Fortune and Business Week, as well as London’s Sunday Telegraph and The Times of London.

“Richard brings a wealth of strategic, operational and creative leadership and experience to UTA,” Zimmer said in the official announcement of the hire. “He will be a great partner across the company, helping tell our story, and playing an essential role in UTA’s success as our business continues to grow and diversify.”

Siklos, who also wrote two books about Canada-born former newspaper potentate Conrad Black, will be based in LA.

“UTA occupies a special place at the intersections of entertainment, sports, culture, and technology, and I’m thrilled to be working with its exceptional people to help write the next chapters in a storied history,” he said.

The appointment of Siklos comes amid a busy time for UTA, which was initially established in 1991. Over the past year, the company has set up an office in Atlanta, acquired strategic advisory firm MediaLink and launched a gaming-focused entity via a SPAC merger.