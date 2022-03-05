USC Ending Most Indoor Mask Mandates On Monday, Follows L.A. County – But LAUSD Won’t Budge

The University of Southern California is doing away with most of its indoor as of Monday, according to a message circulated Friday from Provost and Senior Vice President of Student Affairs Charles Zukoski wrote in a community email.

Masks will no longer be required in “classrooms, labs, offices, libraries, recreational facilities, dining facilities, and athletic facilities,” reversing the masking mandate put in place July 15, 2021. However, USC will still require masks in health facilities, at testing sites, and for use on public transportation.

The move follows Los Angeles County dropping its indoor mask mandate Friday, coming in step with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s classification of L.A. County into the low community transmission category.

At USC, student and employee positivity rates dropped below 1% in late February.

USC still continues its “Trojan Check” policy, which monitors symptoms for students, faculty and staff who access the campus, dining halls, and gyms.

The move by the various bodies to drop masks leaves the Los Angeles Unified School District as an outlier. Backed by the teachers union, the district said it would “maintain and seek practices that are protective, responsive and in the best interest of our school communities,” as noted in a statement from new Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.