Untold Story Of Reverend Jesse Jackson To Be Made Into Feature & Limited TV Series; Yusuf D Jackson And ‘Chisholm ’72’ Director Shola Lynch Attached

EXCLUSIVE: The untold story of Reverend Jesse Jackson is to be made into a theatrical documentary feature and limited TV series, with Jackson’s son Yusef D Jackson set to co-exec and Peabody Award-winning Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed director Shola Lynch attached.

Expanded Media and Lawrence Elman/Nick Fraser’s Docsville Studios are behind the as-yet-untitled big-budget project, which will include exclusive access to the beloved U.S. heavyweight figure and his family, along with unseen archive footage over a period of 60 years.

The producers described the film and series as “Reverend Jackson’s personal story, in his own words, for the first time.”

The civil rights leader and two-time Democratic presidential candidate was born in 1941 in the segregated south and the film will explain and explore what drove him and continues to drive him, detailing his omnipresence wherever civil rights, human rights and injustice are present.

“Despite his Parkinson’s, or maybe due to it, Jesse Jackson is going to slow down enough to talk through and reflect on his life long fight for racial and economic justice,” said Lynch. “When others have been killed, moved on, or retired, Jackson has been tireless, even relentless. Before he can’t, with no question out of bounds, and Mrs Jackson and their family willing to contribute, this is a rare opportunity that I could not pass up.”

Yusuf D Jackson, an attorney, entrepreneur, corporate advisor, and community advocate, said he is “humbled and honored” to be telling the story.

He is co-exec producing alongside Elman, Fraser, and William Keys, Francis Hopkinson, Ron Burkle and Simon Kilmurry. The film is backed by The Yucaipa Companies.

Docsville CEO and 2020: The Story Of Us producer Elman said: “There is no doubt that Jesse Jackson is one of the most influential people of all time. To be able to tell his story, in his own words, is a unique privilege and we would like to thank the Reverend Jesse Jackson and his family for welcoming us into their lives.”