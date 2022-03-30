Unscripted TV Agent Matthew Baskharoon Joins UTA

Matthew Baskharoon is joining United Talent Agency as an agent in the unscripted TV department. Based in the Los Angeles office, Baskharoon will work alongside UTA Partner Darnell Strom and the culture & leadership division.

“Matthew is not only a terrific agent but also an incredible human, said Matt Rice, UTA head of TV and board member, said in a statement. “His clients and colleagues adore him because he leads with his taste and his heart. We are excited to welcome him to the UTA family and know he will further elevate our business and culture.”

“UTA has established themselves as a company willing to disrupt and go against the grain,” added Baskharoon in a statement. “Their culture promotes innovation and entrepreneurship and I look forward to leveraging everything the company has to offer to service my diverse roster of clients.”

Baskharoon comes from WME where he worked in the non-scripted TV & documentary division for nearly a decade. His specialties include television packaging, documentary film strategy, and talent representation, and his client list ranges from documentary filmmakers and on-camera talent, to musicians, athletes and actors.

Many of Baskharoon’s clients are expected to join UTA including 2022 Academy Award winner , Director Matt Ogens, Queer Eye’s Tan France, E! News’ The Rundown’s Erin Lim, Taj Paxton, Dream Hampton, Karam Gill, Sandrine Orabona, Don Argott, Sheena Joyce, Ramy Romany, and more.

Baskharoon previously worked with clients such as Vice Studios, The SpringHill Company, Scout Productions, Lightbox Entertainment, Mass Appeal, Macro Film & TV, and Culture House. While at WME, he was actively involved in the trainee committee and the summer fellowship program and intends to do the same at UTA.