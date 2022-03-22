Universal Hires PR Veteran Cathy Dunkley As VP Communications & Media Relations

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has hired veteran PR exec and former journalist Cathy Dunkley as Vice President, Communications and Media Relations out of the UK. The well-liked and respected Dunkley joins Universal after 15 years as a consultant at London-based Freuds.

At Universal, she will continue to support strategic communications around global business initiatives specific to film, reporting to LA-based EVP Communications, Evan Langweiler, and working alongside UFEG Communication’s VPs Ashley Momtaheni and Kendel White. As a consultant, Dunkley has previously worked with Focus Features and many Universal filmmakers.

Says Langweiler, “Cathy has been an invaluable partner to the film group for more than a decade. Her success in strategic communications across numerous client groups makes her a valuable asset to the global Universal portfolio. As the international media landscape continues to evolve, having a dedicated presence on the ground in the UK provides the studio with the ability to further develop its communications reach.”

Dunkley joined Freuds in 2005 having worked previously as a as Senior Reporter for Variety in Los Angeles, and earlier as International Film Editor and Deputy Bureau Chief for the Hollywood Reporter.

She has established a global reputation as a leading specialist in global media and publicity, which also includes an extensive background in the film, television and broader entertainment sectors, delivering corporate communications, crisis management and all aspects of media relations including media training.

At Freuds, Dunkley has worked with a large number of media corporate clients including Universal Pictures International and NBCUniversal and global events such as the Berlin, Cannes, Sundance and Toronto Film Festivals and in the Middle East in Doha and Abu Dhabi.