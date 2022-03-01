‘Under Wraps 2’: Claude Knowlton & Antonio Cayonne Join Disney Channel Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Claude Knowlton (Supergirl) and Antonio Cayonne (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) are set for key supporting roles in Disney Channel movie Under Wraps 2. The movie also will stream on Disney+.

Under Wraps director Alex Zamm returns to direct the upcoming sequel, penned by Josh A Cagan. The follow up to the 2021 remake of the first Disney Channel Original Movie of the same name, Under Wraps 2 picks up as Amy is preparing for her father’s Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl. However, plans soon go awry when Amy, Gilbert and Marshall discover that their mummy friend Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Sobek, an evil mummy with a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lackey Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose, and Amy, Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.

Knowlton will play Pop, Amy’s warm, loving and understanding father, who is getting married to his fiancé, Carl (Cayonne), on Halloween. Carl clearly loves Amy like a daughter.

Under Wraps 2 also stars Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons, Phil Wright, Melanie Brook, T.J. Storm, Rryla McIntosh, Jordan Conley and Adam Wylie.

Executive producers are Todd Y. Murata and Fernando Szew. The Disney Channel Original Movie will be produced by MarVista Entertainment.

Knowlton recently recurred on Supergirl. His other previous TV credits include American Crime Story, Supernatural, New Girl and Criminal Minds. He’s repped by Premiere Talent Management.

Cayonne was most recently seen in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. He also appeared in the TV movies The Vows We Keep, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, among other credits. Cayonne is repped by Principals Talent Management.