UK’s Channel 4 Commissions ‘Worst House On The Street’ Renovation Format

EXCLUSIVE: UK network Channel 4 has commissioned a feature series following a brother-and-sister property development partnership helping families transform run-down houses into dream homes.

Scarlette and Stuart Douglas will helm Worst House on the Street for the public broadcaster, which has doubled down on property shows lately.

The pair will use creative expertise to help families transform run-down houses into dream homes. More than 70% of renovations go over time and over budget but the Douglases will show how this can be avoided, while revealing at the end of each episode the increase to the property’s value.

ITV Studios-backed South Shore is producing from its office in Cardiff alongside Motion Content Group.

The move comes following an influx of Channel 4 property shows including Tinie Tempah’s Extraordinary Extensions and The Great House Giveaway.

“Everyone is under pressure to make their money go further these days and Scarlette and Stuart will demonstrate how, with some tried and tested tricks, it is possible to renovate the worst house to the best house on the street,” said Channel 4 Senior Commissioning Editor for Daytime and Features Clemency Green, who commissioned the six-parter.

Executive producers for South Shore are Simon Kerfoot, Melanie Leach and Andrew MacKenzie, with Martin Oxley doing the same for Motion. Claire Edwards is series producer.