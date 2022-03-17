Revered Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed In Russian Rocket Attack

Revered Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to the Young Theater where she was part of the troupe. She was reportedly 67.

Shvets worked in theater and film for decades and her efforts garnered one of Ukraine’s highest honors, the title of which roughly translates as “Honored Artist of Ukraine” — it is also sometimes inartfully expressed in English as “Well-Deserved Artist.” Whatever the case, the honor is only bestowed upon those among the country’s most accomplished performing artists.

In its announcement, the Young Theater expressed “unreparable grief” at Shvets’ passing, before describing how the actress died.

“During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the statement reads, “a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.”

Shvets was reportedly born on February 10, 1955. She graduated from the theater studio at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts.

In addition to her time with the Young Theater, Shvets had worked at the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kiev Theater of Satire.

The English-language Kyiv Post also confirmed her death.

