Russia Strikes Kyiv TV Tower; Volodymyr Zelensky Tells CNN “I’m Not Iconic…Ukraine Is Iconic”

Ukrainian armed forces in Kyiv fortify and defend avenues of approach into the capital city in preparation for combat in the city. Russian forces continue their advance.

Russia struck a TV tower in Ukraine on Tuesday, dealing a temporary blow to the country’s communications infrastructure.

“For a while, the channels will not work. In the near future, the backup broadcast of some channels will be included. The enemy can spread fakes in order to destabilize the situation. You know, Ukraine is fighting and enduring!” according to the translation of a tweet sent by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed in the strike on the tower, according to the AP.

Meanwhile, CNN’s Matthew Chance and Reuters landed an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that talks with Moscow hinged on whether the Russian attacks stopped. “Everybody has to stop fighting and to go to that point from where it began” five or six days ago, he said in English.

“Do you think you are wasting your time, or do you think you’re ready?” Chance asked him.

“We’ll see,” Zelensky said.

Chance said that Zelensky was in a secret location in the center of Kyiv. He said that they had to first meet with Ukrainian troops who took them by their vehicle to the basement of a building in the city center, down long and dark corridors lined with sandbags, he said.

Zelensky also was asked about his elevated status in the face of the invasion, as he had been a comic actor who is now the face of Ukraine’s resistance.

“It’s very serious, it’s not a movie … I’m not iconic, I think Ukraine is iconic,” he said, per CNN.

Zelensky has decided to stay in the Ukrainian capital, even though he believes he is target No. 1 of the Russians, Chance said.

News reports have centered on the presence of a 40-mile long convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles that are poised to advance on Kyiv.