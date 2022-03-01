NAB Calls On Broadcasters To Stop Carrying State-Sponsored Russian Programming

The National Association of Broadcasters is calling on stations to stop carrying any state-sponsored Russian programming, citing the invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes as distributors are under some pressure to remove Russian programming from their lineups.

“While the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, however, it does not prevent private actors from exercising sound, moral judgment,” NAB President Curtis LeGeyt said in a statement. “To that end, given the unprovoked aggression exhibited by Russia against the free and sovereign people of Ukraine, NAB calls on broadcasters to cease carrying any state-sponsored programming with ties to the Russian government or its agents.”

LeGeyt said that such broadcast programming was “extremely limited” in the U.S., but “we believe that our nation must stand fully united against misinformation and for freedom and democracy across the globe.”

NAB is the largest trade and lobbying group representing broadcasters.

On Monday, Roku announced that it was pulling RT, or Russia Today, from its menu of offerings in Europe. RT America, the sister network to RT, remains on Roku in the United States, as well on Dish and DirecTV.

The Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros. and Sony have paused the release of theatrical films in Russia in the wake of the invasion.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation,” Disney said in a statement. “In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”