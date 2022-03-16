IATSE Donates $25,000 To Support Humanitarian Aid For Ukrainian Refugees

IATSE said Wednesday that it is donating $25,000 to support humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees. The donation, made through the International and European Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), will provide food, water and medical supplies to refugees inside Ukraine and to those who have fled to neighboring countries. The donation was approved during IATSE’s general executive board meeting.

IATSE

“IATSE condemns the senseless and barbaric invasion of Ukraine by Russian Forces,” the union said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with working families whose lives have been upended by this war, and we mourn for the lives that have been unjustly taken. We join the global labor movement in calling for an immediate end to Russia’s military aggression and violations of international law, and we support global governments’ use of necessary sanctions and other strategic measures to pressure the Kremlin’s decision-makers to reverse course.”

The union, which represents more than 160,000 behind-the-scenes entertainment industry workers, said that “Working-class people suffer the effects of war the most, and Ukrainian families need urgent assistance to survive this hideous set of circumstances. To this end, we are joining other affiliates of UNI Global Union and The International and European Trade Union Confederations in fundraising for humanitarian work both in Ukraine and in neighboring countries to support refugees.

“The ITUC’s Ukrainian member organizations Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine and Confederation of Free Trade Unions are providing direct support to families who desperately need assistance, while trade unions in neighboring countries including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova are mobilizing to support the increasing number of refugees. People need essentials like food, water, medical, and hygiene supplies.”

IATSE is also urging “all members and allies…to chip in and show solidarity with Ukrainian workers” by donating (link here). All funds donated, it says, will be passed on through one of the two Ukrainian Labor Confederations.