UK TV Trade Body Pact Calls On Producers To Suspend All Co-Operation & Trade With Russia; Removes Russian Info From Its Website

UK TV trade body Pact has called on its 700-strong member base to suspend all co-operation and trade with Russia.

A statement posted in the last few minutes said Pact has removed all Russian production and business information from its website in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is into its fifth day.

The statement came in the same hour that Mip TV owner RX France effectively ended its Russian presence at the market, while Lille’s Series Mania has barred Russian TV organization Roskino.

Pact, which represents the interests of around 700 TV production companies in the UK, along with independent film producers, called for a “cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and for a resolution of conflict by diplomatic means.”

“International sanctions are being implemented against the Russian Government,” said the statement.

“Whilst Pact sympathises with Russian creatives who do not have the same freedoms and safeguards that we enjoy in the United Kingdom, Pact has removed all Russian production and business information from its website and calls on members to suspend all co-operation and trade with Russia for the time being.”