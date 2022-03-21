UK Comedy ‘Seize Them!’ Unveils Cast; Matteo Garrone’s ‘Io Capitano’ Underway; Rasika Dugal Wraps UK Shoot – Global Briefs

Aimee Lou Wood Leads UK Comedy Cast

Seize Them!, the UK comedy being helmed by Curtis Vowell (Baby Done), has confirmed its cast as shooting gets underway. Starring will be Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) and Jessica Hynes (W1A). Written by Andy Riley (Veep), the story is set in the Dark Ages in Britain, following a queen who is toppled by a revolution, leaving her with a bounty on her head. Producing are Damian Jones and Matthew James Wilkinson. The film is financed by Entertainment Film Distributors, which will release in the UK and Ireland.

Garrone’s Next Feature Underway

Dogman director Matteo Garrone is underway with filming on his next project, Io Capitano. The film is shooting in Dakar, Senegal, and stars newcomers Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall. The project is an epic tale following the hazardous journey of two young men who leave Dakar for Europe. The project is written by Garrone with Massimo Gaudioso, Massimo Ceccherini and Andrea Tagliaferri. It is produced by Archimede with Rai Cinema, in coproduction with Tarantula Film and the participation of Pathé. World sales will be handled by Pathé International. Photography will also move to Morocco and Italy and will last for 13 weeks.

Rasika Dugal Wraps UK Shoot

Indian actress Rasika Dugal has completed filming on her latest feature, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, after a UK shoot. Dugal stars in the movie alongside Arjun Mathur. Plot details on the project are being kept under wraps, it is understood to be a black comedy-thriller. Anshuman Jha is directing. “This film relies heavily on performance and that kind of challenge is a delight for an actor. There is so much meat for my character in the film that I sometimes felt I had traversed multiple genres within the same film. It was a delight playing off seasoned actors like Arjun Mathur and Tanmay Dhanania and to be introduced to the incredible talent of Paresh Pahuja and Zoha Rahman. And even though we were shooting long hours and mostly night shoots we managed to have loads of fun through it all. I also managed to squeeze in some Enid Blyton-esque moments by gorging on scones and wandering in the Yorkshire dales,” said Dugal.