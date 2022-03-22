Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ & ‘Sistas’ Renewed By BET

BET has renewed the top-rated Tyler Perry’s The Oval for a fourth season, just ahead of its Season 3 finale, and Tyler Perry’s Sistas for a fifth season. Sistas and The Oval are currently the No. 1 and No. 2 series, respectively, airing on cable with African Americans P2+, per Nielsen.

Executive produced, directed, and written by Perry, The Oval season three averaged 1.3 Million Total viewers Live+3 per episode, and Sistas season four averaged 1.6 Million Total Viewers Live+3 on BET and BET Her every week, according to Nielsen. Production for both series is set to start at Tyler Perry Studios this Spring.

L-R: ‘Sharon’ played by Teesha Renee and ‘Nancy’ played by Ptosha Storey in ‘The Oval’ season finale BET

The renewal announcement for Tyler Perry’s The Oval comes one day before the series’ Season 3 finale. In the final episode titled “Road Kill,” Nancy is on edge and suspects the worst when Barry leaves home and cuts all communication. When Kyle gets a gun inside the White House bunker, a life and death situation occurs. It airs at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

The Oval lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and his family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. The series stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas follows a group of single Black females navigating their “complicated love life,” careers, and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s. The ensemble cast includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside.