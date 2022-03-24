‘Tulsa King’: Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza & Jay Will Join Sylvester Stallone In Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), and newcomer Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have been cast opposite lead Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King (working title), Paramount+’s new series created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, with The Sopranos alum Terence Winter at the helm as executive producer, writer and showrunner.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, as he’s released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Casella will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Lombardozzi will play Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Piazza will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie’s henchman. Will will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots.

Mob drama is familiar territory for Casella, Lombardozzi and Piazza, who all had major roles in Boardwalk Empire. Casella and Piazza also appeared on The Sopranos, while Lombardozzi also played Fat Tony Salerno in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce.

Casella’s recent film releases include the George Clooney-directed The Tender Bar and Scenes from an Empty Church. In television, he recently had a recurring role on Ray Donovan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Detour. He is repped by Ellipsis Entertainment Group and Innovative Artists.

Lombardozzi had recurring roles in Ray Donovan, The Deuce and Mrs. Fletcher, guest starred on Sheridan’s Yellowstone and appeared in Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island. He next will be seen in James Gray’s Armageddon Time; Jennifer Esposito’s directorial debut, Fresh Kills; Grant Singer’s directorial debut, Reptile; and David Simon’s We Own This City on HBO. He is repped by Leverage Management and The Gersh Agency.

Piazza also played Tommy DeVito in Clint Eastwood’s Jersey Boys. He was most recently seen starring in the thriller Centigrade. In TV, Piazza starred in The Passage and recurred on Rescue Me. He is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Rick Genow.

Will, a 2021 Julliard graduate, was recently cast as the lead in Josh Mond’s feature film It Doesn’t Matter, opposite Chris Abbott. He can be seen recurring on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Will is repped by Brookside Artist Management and Creative Artists Agency.