‘The Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites & ‘FBI’ Dominate Tuesday; NBC Debuts ‘The Thing About Pam’

ABC’s The Bachelor and CBS’ FBI were the standouts for Tuesday primetime, which also featured season finales and a series premiere for NBC.

The Bachelor with its dramatic Fantasy Suites episode was the highest-rated program of Tuesday evening, earning a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo rating and 3.37 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The Bachelor returns next week for yet another two-night event, leading up to the Season 26 finale.

FBI (0.6, 7.54M) was the night’s most-watched program. After opting for a repeat amid State of the Union coverage last week, FBI was steady with the preceding non-repeat broadcast two weeks ago (0.6, 7.10M).

Excluding The Bachelor, FBI was the highest-rated program of the 8 p.m. hour, besting The Resident (0.4, 3.08M), Superman & Lois (0.1, 0.78M) and the finales of NBC freshmen American Auto and Grand Crew. American Auto (0.3, 1.91M), the latest workplace comedy from The Office writer-producer Justin Spitzer, was down from two weeks prior and just slightly below its series premiere in December (0.4, 3.03M). Similarly, Grand Crew was slightly down in its season finale (0.3, 1.37M) from its series premiere in December(0.4, 2.29M). Both NBC comedies are awaiting news about a potential season 2.

In the 9 p.m. hour, This Is Us (0.6, 4.10M) dipped in both measures from two weeks prior (0.7, 4.28M). The NBC drama’s latest episode also marked season lows. Despite that, This Is Us still topped FBI: International (0.5, 5.79M), Naomi (0.1, 0.44M) and the season finale of I Can See Your Voice (0.3, 1.46M). The Fox competition series was steady in the demo from its Season 2 premiere in January (0.3, 2.18M) and the Season 1 finale (0.3, 3.36M).

The finale hour of primetime belonged to FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.43M), which topped the series premiere of NBC’s The Thing About Pam (0.4, 2.79), starring an unrecognizable Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp. Most Wanted bit farewell to Julian McMahon and his character Jess LaCroix. Read Deadline’s converation with executive producer David Hudgins about McMahon’s exit here. To Tell The Truth (0.3, 1.87M) closed out the evening for ABC.

Wednesday welcomes a number of premieres amid ABC’s half-hour family comedies and NBC’s Chicago slate. CBS premieres Survivor Season 42, Fox brings back The Masked Singer and debuts Domino Masters. The CW’s welcomes back the Shen family for Kung Fu season 2.