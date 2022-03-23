iHeart Radio Music Awards Ratings Climb From Previous Year; ‘This Is Us & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday

Fox’s coverage of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards bounced back from 2021, marking the latest awards show to see some recovery in ratings.

Per fast affiliates, the annual awards show celebrating music’s top talent earned a 0.5 demo rating and 1.9 million viewers. While not a significant rise, last night’s Fox broadcast was a bump up nonetheless from the previous year (0.4, 1.7M). Winners of the Tuesday ceremony include Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Machine Gun Kelly. Other ceremonies this awards season that have rebounded slightly in ratings are the Critics Choice Awards and the SAG Awards. Given this trend, maybe the Academy Awards will also bounce back with this Sunday’s annual ceremony.

Beyond the music awards show, FBI (0.6, 7.79M) and This Is Us (0.7, 4.26M) were back at the top of Tuesday primetime as the most-watched and highest-rated titles, respectively. This Is Us ticked up slightly from the previous week.

With the latest season of The Bachelor complete, ABC brought back Judge Steve Harvey (0.4, 3.29M), Abbott Elementary (0.5, 2.51M) and black-ish (0.3, 1.62M). Abbott, which scored a second season renewal, was ABC’s top program of the evening.

The CW, which handed renewals to a number of series on Monday, aired new episodes of Superman & Lois (0.1, 0.79M) and Naomi (0.1, 0.52M). Superman & Lois, along with The Flash and Kung Fu, will return for a new season. Newcomer Naomi awaits news for a potential Season 2.

Wednesday sees all primetime shows returning for new episodes, except NBC’s OneChicago slate.