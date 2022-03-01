With Diamond Dental Implants & Tattoos, Travis Barker Draws Up New Reality Series ‘Inked & Iced’

Courtesy of This Is Just A Test Media

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Barker, drummer in pop-punk band Blink-182 and paramour of Kourtney Kardashian, is full of tattoos and, more recently, diamond dental implants.

He now is turning these exploits into a television series.

Barker has partnered with Bullish Content, run by former Kinetic Content exec Paul Lima, and This Is Just a Test Media, the company behind TLC reality series I Am Jazz, to develop Inked and Iced.

The unscripted series will follow Barker’s new business venture with “diamond dentist” Dr. Tom Connelly, featuring celebrities and musicians undergoing high-end diamond dental implants while simultaneously receiving full-body tattoos, all while under anesthesia.

It’s not Barker’s first brush with reality television; the musician starred in MTV’s Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons, and is expected to star in the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series.

The series was developed by Lima, who struck an overall production deal with Aengus James’s This Is Just a Test Media, where he previously worked. His other development credits include TLC’s Little Spouse on The Prairie and Discovery’s Man vs. Bear.

“Inked and Iced is about self-expression, the human body as an art canvas, capitalism, eccentricity and entrepreneurship. Travis is a genius,” said James. “It’s the kind of out-of-the-box programming that Paul is tremendous at developing.”

Added Lima. “We’re thrilled to be following Travis and this innovative business as it launches and grows.”

