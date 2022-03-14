‘Transatlantic’: Cory Michael Smith, Gillian Jacobs & Corey Stoll Lead Cast Of Netflix 1940s Marseille Drama From Anna Winger

Gotham alum Cory Michael Smith, Gillian Jacobs (Community) and Corey Stoll (Billions) are set as the leads of Netflix’s Transatlantic, a limited series set during the 1940 refugee crisis in Marseille, France. Call My Agent star Grégory Montel, Lucas Englander (Bridge of Spies), Ralph Amoussou (Missions) Deleila Piasko (Boys Are Us) and Amit Rahhav (Unorthodox) round out the international cast of the series, from Unorthodox creator Anna Winger and her Airlift Productions.

Grégory Montel photo: Rémy Tortosa

This marks the first project under Winger’s multi-year deal with Netflix announced last year, under which Winger and Airlift develop and produce international drama series for the streamer. Production on Transatlantic, which will be shot in English, German and French, is underway in Marseille, for release in 2023.

Created by Winger and Daniel Hendler, Transatlantic, set in 1940-1941 Marseille, is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee, and Julie Orringer’s 2019 novel, The Flight Portfolio. Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs.

Smith plays a character inspired by Varian Fry. He’s a Harvard-educated American journalist who, foreseeing the horrific events of the Holocaust to come and appalled by the lack of American action, volunteers for a job no one wanted: Finding and saving the artists and intellectuals trapped in Europe.

Jacobs plays a character inspired by Mary Jayne Gold. An American heiress, she throws herself – and her trust fund – into Fry’s refugee rescue operation, excited to dedicate her considerable resources and energy to a worthy cause.

Stoll plays Patterson, the American Consul in Marseille who sees the refugees as an existential threat to American values.

Winger serves as showrunner and produces with Camille McCurry for Airlift Productions. Stéphanie Chuat are Véronique Reymond are lead directors.

