You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Oscar’s Key Art Unveiled By ABC; First Look At This Year’s Hosts

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Bob Chapek's Toughest Test Yet Could Lead To Change
Read the full story

Traci Braxton Dies: ‘Braxton Family Values’ Reality Star, Singer And Actor Was 50

AP

Traci Braxton, whose presence on the reality series Braxton Family Values made her a fan favorite, died Friday in hospice at age 50 of esophageal cancer, according to her family.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” her husband Kevin Surratt said in a statement..

Braxton’s sisters, mother and friends were by her side when she passed, according to her publicist, Tomasina Perkins-Washington.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was, ‘I’m going to fight and beat this,’ ” her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., said in an Instagram post Saturday. “She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore,” he added. “I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

Related Story

Evelyn Braxton Developing Cooking Series With Lauren Grace Media

Braxton was known for her roles in films like Sinners Wanted and Chaaw, as well as the stage play, There’s a Stranger in My House.

Her greatest attention, though, came from the family’s reality TV show Braxton Family Values, where she appeared with siblings Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Michael.

In music, Traci Braxton had a hit with the song “Last Call” in 2014, which reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also sang with sisters Toni, Towanda and Trina on the song “Broken Things” in 2018.

Magical Elves, the production company behind Braxton Family Values, issued a statement on Braxton’s passing.

“The Magical Elves team is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Traci Braxton. Traci was such a light in this world and having the opportunity to work closely with her on ‘Braxton Family Values’ for over a decade is something we will cherish forever. We are sending our love and condolences to the Braxton Family.”

She is survived by her husband, children and siblings. No memorial plans have been revealed.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

5 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad