Traci Braxton Dies: ‘Braxton Family Values’ Reality Star, Singer And Actor Was 50

Traci Braxton, whose presence on the reality series Braxton Family Values made her a fan favorite, died Friday in hospice at age 50 of esophageal cancer, according to her family.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” her husband Kevin Surratt said in a statement..

Braxton’s sisters, mother and friends were by her side when she passed, according to her publicist, Tomasina Perkins-Washington.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was, ‘I’m going to fight and beat this,’ ” her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., said in an Instagram post Saturday. “She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore,” he added. “I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

